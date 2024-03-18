Stock DC. CURRYS PLC
Currys plc

DC.

GB00B4Y7R145

Computer & Electronics Retailers

 11:01:57 2024-03-18 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
59.62 GBX +5.34% Intraday chart for Currys plc -3.03% +17.13%
03:48pm CURRYS : FY23/24 profit guidance raised! Alphavalue
11:14am Confident Currys raises profit guidance despite challenging markets AN
Company Profile

Currys plc is a United Kingdom-based omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through approximately 823 stores in eight countries. The Company is involved in the sale of consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services, primarily through stores or online channels. The Company's segments include UK & Ireland, which comprises the operations of Currys, iD Mobile and B2B operations; Nordics, which operates both franchise and own stores in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark and franchise operations in Iceland, Greenland and the Faroe Islands, and Greece, which consists of its ongoing operations in Greece and Cyprus. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Company trades as Currys, in the Nordics under the Elkjop brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece and Cyprus. Its ShopLive service allows its customers to get face-to-face advice from its colleagues from the comfort of their own homes.
Computer & Electronics Retailers
2024-05-14 - Q4 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Pre-close Trading Update
Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
0.566 GBP
Average target price
0.7675 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+35.60%
