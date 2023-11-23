iD MOBILE RECORDS IMPRESSIVE YEAR-ON-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION BASE EXPANSION OF 25%, LEADING TO 1.5 MILLION MILESTONE

CUSTOMERS SAVE AN AVERAGE OF £215 A YEAR ON PHONE PLANS AND £12 A MONTH ON SIM ONLY PLANS, RESULTING IN CONTINUED BUSINESS GROWTH

Today, iD Mobile - the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) from Currys - proudly announces the achievement of 1.5 million subscriptions: a significant milestone reached ahead of its own projections.

As the telecom landscape continues to evolve, iD Mobile stands out as a leader in the value driven MVNO space - catering directly to the needs of price-conscious customers who value affordability without compromising on features, benefits, or service quality. This significant milestone underscores iD's commitment to delivering competitive prices, coupled with unwavering dedication to exceptional service and customer support - making for a compelling choice for those seeking savings in today's challenging economic climate.

"We are delighted to reach this milestone, and it reflects the trust and loyalty our customers have placed in iD Mobile. Achieving 1.5 million subscriptions is not just a number: it's a testament to our team's dedication and our customers' belief in the value we provide,



In a time where 9 out of 10 people in the UK are affected by the cost-of-living crisis and 72% of them intending to economise their spending - particularly on utilities - iD's emphasis on delivering outstanding value to customers has become more relevant than ever before."

Rohit Vedi

iD Mobile Managing Director

On average, when comparing them to the major networks, customers can save £215 per year on phone plans, whilst SIM only customers can save an average of £12 per month. All of iD's monthly phone and SIM only plans include great features and benefits as standard, including access to the UK's fastest 5G network at no extra cost, free data rollover, and the freedom to roam, at no extra cost, in 50 destinations, which is more than any other UK network. By prioritising the essential features and services customers need and desire from their mobile provider, iD have consistently been able to deliver on their promise of mobile without the unnecessary fluff that drives up cost. In their own words - it's 'Mobile Done Right'.

The combination of affordability, flexibility, and a feature-rich offering has earned them reputation as the "value" network, as recognized by Trusted Reviews, who named iD the 'Best Value Network' in 2022, with its SIM only offering again being endorsed as 'Great Value' by Which? in October 2023.

The success is also closely tied to iD Mobile's partnership with Three UK, one that has been strengthened recently with the renewal of their multi-year commercial agreement in 2023. This has enabled iD to further enhance their competitiveness and market leadership on pricing while ensuring that their customers will continue to benefit from Three as the UK's fastest 5G network, as well as 4G network coverage that spans 99% of the UK population.

For more information on iD Mobile please visit: www.idmobile.co.uk