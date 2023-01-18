Currys : Peak Trading Update 2022/23

18 January 2023

Trading Update for 10 weeks ended 7 January 2023 ("Peak")

UK&I performance continues to strengthen, compensating for weak International

We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology

UK & Ireland Peak like-for-like revenue (5)%; Yo3Y (4)% 1

Better than forecast profits delivered through gross margin increases and continued cost savings

Sales strong in domestic appliances and mobile, offset by weaker consumer electronics and computing Customers making most of omnichannel offer with stores outperforming online Healthy growth in all Services, driving growth in margins and Customers for Life:

o Record credit adoption of 18.2%, +4.3%pt YoY, with 1.9m active credit customers o Installation, protection and recycling Services adoption all growing

o iD Mobile subscribers grew +9% YoY to 1.24m

International Peak like-for-like revenue (7)%; Yo3Y +6%

like-for-like revenue (7)%; Yo3Y +6% Profits below forecast due to Nordics market-driven sales slowdown and continued pressure on gross margin Channel mix stable, with new ship-from-store initiative strengthening omnichannel offering Sales declined in all categories except small appliances Customers for Life growing:

o Nordic credit adoption +350bps YoY

o Nordic customer club membership +12% YoY to 7.4m members



Current Year Guidance unchanged: The continued strengthening of the UK&I business means we remain confident of delivering adjusted PBT between £100-125m, despite the further deterioration we have seen in our International business.

Peak Year to date Like-for-like Sales YoY % change Yo3Y % change YoY % change Yo3Y % change UK & Ireland (5)% (4)% (8)% - International (7)% 6% (6)% 10% - Nordics (10)% 5% (8)% 8% - Greece 12% 13% 6% 21% Group (6)% - (7)% 4%

Alex Baldock, Group Chief Executive

"This Peak has again shown Currys to be the number one choice for all things tech, helping customers shop however they want - online, in-store or a mix of both - through our winning omnichannel model.

We've delivered a strong Peak performance in the UK&I, growing profits again through resilient sales, increasing gross margins (not least through record Services adoption) and strong cost discipline. Our transformation is visibly succeeding.

Internationally, it remains tough and we continue to face into intense, but temporary, market pressures. We're not simply waiting for the external environment to improve, of course. We've already reduced stock levels and stepped up our measures to increase margins and reduce costs.

A massive thank you to our amazing colleagues who've worked so hard over Peak to help millions of customers get the amazing tech they need. We all know it's tough out there for many households, but our colleagues have been there for them. They've helped customers choose the right tech, as well as to afford and enjoy it to the full, whether it's buying that must-have present, upgrading to a more eco-friendly washing machine, or replacing a broken laptop.

While markets remain challenging, we're confident in our full year guidance as UK&I improvements offset International weakness. Looking ahead, the results in the UK&I show that we're on the right path - we're excited about our growing momentum, and we intend to build on it. We're also confident in returning our high quality International business to robust profits and cash generation. Then we'll see a Group not just with today's ever- growing colleague engagement and customer satisfaction, but with the sustainable cashflows to match."