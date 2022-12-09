Currys : ROI Gender Pay Gap Report 2022

Our colleagues are our magic ingredient and making sure they feel valued, are treated fairly and have the same access to opportunities at work is a priority. We therefore welcome the legislation introduced by the Irish Government requiring every employer with more than 250 employees to publish its Gender Pay Gap.

At Currys Ireland Limited our 2022 Median Pay Gap is 0.9% and our Mean Pay Gap is -1.6%. Whilst we believe this is low, as this is the first year of publication in Ireland we have no benchmark for comparison. However, as we have published our UK Gender Pay Gap data for a number of years, analysis of the data provides us with a great opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made to create an even more diverse and inclusive culture across the business.

I'm proud of the investment that we continue to make in our colleagues to build a diverse and inclusive place to work where everyone can thrive. For example, we are:

Creating new partnerships. We're very proud to be a founding member of Diversity In Retail and we are currently investing in our internal talent pipelines through participation in their Board Readiness, Ethnic Future Leaders and Senior Women Leadership programmes.

Working even more closely with our existing partners such as Everywoman and Business in The Community to provide access to the knowledge and expertise that is helping us build an inclusive and diverse culture.

Engaging with colleagues through regular inclusion campaigns.

Listening and responding to colleague feedback which has inspired the creation of a new Equality, Inclusion & Diversity: Dignity at Work Policy.

Continuing to invest in colleague and manager capability, with new learning modules designed to increase awareness and understanding and help managers create a more inclusive environment.

Whilst we continue to invest in the above, we also know that there's more we can, and need, to do. And we will. As we look to the future, be under no doubt that we will continually strive to find additional ways to create a culture where everyone feels that they belong.