  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Currys plc
  News
  7. Summary
    DC.   GB00B4Y7R145

CURRYS PLC

(DC.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
70.00 GBX   -0.50%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Currys : ROI Gender Pay Gap Report 2022

12/09/2022 | 11:33am EST
ROI Gender Pay

Report 2022

We help everyone enjoy amazing technology.

Currys Ireland Ltd

Introduction.

Paula Coughlan

Chief People, Communications

& Sustainability Officer

ROI Gender Pay Report | 2022

Our colleagues are our magic ingredient and making sure they feel valued, are treated fairly and have the same access to opportunities at work is a priority. We therefore welcome the legislation introduced by the Irish Government requiring every employer with more than 250 employees to publish its Gender Pay Gap.

At Currys Ireland Limited our 2022 Median Pay Gap is 0.9% and our Mean Pay Gap is -1.6%. Whilst we believe this is low, as this is the first year of publication in Ireland we have no benchmark for comparison. However, as we have published our UK Gender Pay Gap data for a number of years, analysis of the data provides us with a great opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made to create an even more diverse and inclusive culture across the business.

I'm proud of the investment that we continue to make in our colleagues to build a diverse and inclusive place to work where everyone can thrive. For example, we are:

  • Creating new partnerships. We're very proud to be a founding member of Diversity In Retail and we are currently investing in our internal talent pipelines through participation in their Board Readiness, Ethnic Future Leaders and Senior Women Leadership programmes.
  • Working even more closely with our existing partners such as Everywoman and Business in The Community to provide access to the knowledge and expertise that is helping us build an inclusive and diverse culture.
  • Engaging with colleagues through regular inclusion campaigns.
  • Listening and responding to colleague feedback which has inspired the creation of a new Equality, Inclusion & Diversity: Dignity at Work Policy.
  • Continuing to invest in colleague and manager capability, with new learning modules designed to increase awareness and understanding and help managers create a more inclusive environment.

Whilst we continue to invest in the above, we also know that there's more we can, and need, to do. And we will. As we look to the future, be under no doubt that we will continually strive to find additional ways to create a culture where everyone feels that they belong.

Our results explained.

Across much of our business in Ireland, we pay a standard hourly rate regardless of gender and this is reflected in our low mean and median pay gaps.

Almost two-thirds of our colleagues work part- time, and the pay gaps for these colleagues are therefore comparable with our overall figures.

Only two colleagues are employed on temporary contracts, as a result we are unable to calculate pay gap figures for this population.

The mean bonus gap is a result of higher bonus opportunities available to full-time colleagues, where a higher percentage of our male colleagues are in full-time roles compared to female colleagues. Additionally, we have a greater proportion of men in senior retail and supply chain roles, where the bonus opportunity is higher.

Conversely, our median bonus gap is a result of women achieving higher bonus' in the lower retail grades, where the median lies.

Given that the mean bonus is higher for men and the median is greater for women, this indicates that the distribution of bonus' in the male population is less equitable.

Gender Pay & Bonus Gap.

Difference between men and women

Mean

Median

8.4%

10.2%

(average)

(mid point)

Gender Pay Gap - All employees

-1.6%

0.9%

• Gender Pay Gap - Part-time employees

-1.7%

0.3%

• Gender Pay Gap - Temporary employees*

0

0

91.6%

89.8%

Gender Bonus Gap - Colleagues in receipt of bonus

10.2%

-9.8%

% who didn't receive a bonus

Gender Bonus Gap - All employees

8.4%

-6.0%

% who received a bonus

* Two female colleagues only: pay gap unable to be calculated

Pay Quartiles.

These charts show our gender pay results as a percentage of men and women arranged into four quartile bands.

Lower Quartile

Lower Middle Quartile

Upper Middle Quartile

Upper Quartile

34.1%

37.7%

33.3%

32.4%

65.9%

62.3%

66.7%

67.6%

Female Male

Benefits in Kind.

These charts show the percentage of men and women in receipt of benefits in kind.

% who didn't receive benefits in kind % who received benefits in kind

100.0%100.0%

ROI Gender Pay Report | 2022

All Irish colleagues at Currys are eligible for benefits in kind

Gender Pay Gap explained.

Gender Pay Gap reporting requirements.

• All companies with 250 or more employees are now

required to publish their gender pay gap under new

legislation that came into effect in 2022.

• Employers are required to publish the gap in pay

between men and women on both a median basis

and a mean basis, for all employees, part-time

employees and temporary employees. In addition,

employers are required to disclose the distribution of

gender by pay quartile - four groups split and

grouped around pay bands, indicating the proportion

of men and women in each quartile.

• Employers are required to publish the gender bonus

gap between men and women, calculated over a 12

month period. Employers must publish both median

and mean pay results.

• Employers are required to disclose percentages of

staff receiving bonuses by gender

Gender Pay Gap.

This is the difference between the hourly rate of pay of men and women, expressed as a percentage of the men's hourly pay rate. The gender pay gap is reported on both a mean (average) and median (mid-point on a distribution) basis.

Mean Vs. Median.

The reporting requirements use both the median and the mean to capture different views of pay distribution across the business. The mean is an average and can be distorted by even a small number of extremes and measures both high and low. The median is the mid-point and is not affected by these extremes. This can be seen in the example below.

Median

Median

Employers are also required to disclose percentages

of staff receiving benefits in kind by gender

Important note:

The gender pay gap is the difference between what men typically earn in an organisation compared to what women earn, irrespective of their role or seniority. It is not a measure of Equal Pay - e.g. individual level pay between men and women performing the same or like work or work that has been rated of equal value.1

1. Source: Mercer - What the difference is between 'Gender Pay Gap' and 'Equal Pay'.

ROI Gender Pay Report | 2022

€1 €1 €2 €3 €5

€1 €1 €1.50 €2 €3

Mean

Mean

This report shows our gender pay gap and gender bonus pay gap for Currys Ireland Ltd. It has been conducted across 553 colleagues.

€1 €1 €2 €3

€5 = €12

€1 €1 €1.50 €2 €3 = €8.50

Total number of men =

Total number of women =

€2.40

€1.70

Disclaimer

Currys plc published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 16:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
