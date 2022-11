17 November 2022

"We're happy that the Treasury listened to our concerns on business rates, and acted quickly. I'm also delighted at the ditching of the Online Sales Tax, which would have added costs for consumers and depressed business investment. We will continue to support customers and colleagues through this cost-of-living crisis, keeping prices low, jobs well-paid, and helping everyone enjoy amazing technology."

Alex Baldock, CEO Currys plc

Currys comments on the Autumn Statement