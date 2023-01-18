Advanced search
    DC.   GB00B4Y7R145

CURRYS PLC

(DC.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:48:34 2023-01-18 am EST
66.08 GBX   +10.22%
Currys shares rise despite 6% fall in peak-period like-for-like sales

01/18/2023 | 06:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Currys PLC on Wednesday reported a fall in like-for-like sales in its "peak" sales period, the 10 weeks to January 7.

The London-based electronics and electrical goods retailer said like-for-like sales were down 6% from a year ago in the festive shopping period.

Performing the best was the core UK & Ireland sales region, where like-for-like sales fell by 5%, with better than forecast profit due to margin increases and cost savings.

Like-for-like sales in the International division were down 7%. Within this, Nordics sales were down 10% from a year ago. The company highlighted that sales in Greece were up 12% from a year ago. International profit was below forecast amid the sales decline and continued pressure on gross margin, Currys noted.

Looking ahead, Currys said it is confident of achieving an adjusted pretax profit of GBP100 million to GBP125 million in financial year 2023, which ends in April, falling at least by 33% from the GBP186 million it posted for financial 2022.

The company continues to target at least a 3.0% adjusted earnings before interest and tax margin by 2024-25. "We aim to continue to improve it thereafter," Currys added.

The company expects to release a full-year trading update on April 27.

Currys shares rose 8.0% to 64.75 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 9 489 M 11 649 M 11 649 M
Net income 2023 24,4 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net Debt 2023 417 M 512 M 512 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,3x
Yield 2023 4,24%
Capitalization 660 M 810 M 810 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 87,5%
Technical analysis trends CURRYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 59,95 GBX
Average target price 72,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Lewis Baldock Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce Marsh Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Dyson Chairman
Andy Gamble Chief Information Officer
Lindsay Haselhurst Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURRYS PLC11.85%810
BEST BUY CO., INC.6.94%18 679
JB HI-FI LIMITED10.87%3 553
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.35%2 688
JAY MART1.23%1 821
BIC CAMERA INC.-7.25%1 588