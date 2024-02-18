Feb 19 (Reuters) - Elliott Advisors is considering making a new cash bid for British electricals retailer Currys after the activist investor's initial offer of 700 million pounds ($882 million) was rebuffed, The Times reported on Monday. ($1 = 0.7937 pounds) (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Currys plc
Equities
DC.
GB00B4Y7R145
Computer & Electronics Retailers
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|47.08 GBX
|-0.55%
|+0.68%
|-6.77%
|Feb. 18
|Elliott Advisors considers a new cash bid for Currys, The Times reports
|RE
|Feb. 18
|Currys rejects GBP700 million takeover tilt from Elliott
|AN
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-6.77%
|656 M $
|-5.79%
|15 885 M $
|+21.55%
|4 603 M $
|+8.18%
|2 762 M $
|-1.11%
|1 794 M $
|-1.71%
|1 505 M $
|-0.80%
|1 136 M $
|-3.56%
|1 015 M $
|+4.33%
|988 M $
|-6.93%
|838 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Currys plc - London S.E.
- News Currys plc
- Elliott Advisors considers a new cash bid for Currys, The Times reports