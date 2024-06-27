Stocks in the U.K. slipped Thursday, as the FTSE 100 Index fell 0.6% to 8179.68.

Among large companies, Next 15 Group PLC posted the largest decline, dropping 11%, followed by shares of Currys PLC, which dropped 5.8%. Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC dropped 5.8%.

DS Smith PLC was the biggest gainer during the session, surging 16%, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC surged 8.9%. Watches of Switzerland Group PLC rounded out the top three movers on Thursday, as shares surged 6.0%.

In other parts of Europe, the STOXX Europe 600 Index dropped 0.4% from the previous close.

On the currency front, the WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.1% to 100.52. Against the dollar, the pound rose 0.3% to $1.27.

In the bond markets, the yield on the 10-year gilt fell 1.03 basis points to 4.129%, and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell 0.04 basis point to 4.289%.

-This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones Newswires using technology from Automated Insights. Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

Write to Barcelona Editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-24 1226ET