The group said it now expected a full year 2023-24 adjusted profit before tax of 105-115 million pounds ($133-146 million).
($1 = 0.7876 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|45.46 GBX
|-1.52%
|-5.80%
|-9.98%
|08:56am
|UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
|RE
|08:15am
|UK retailer Currys expects annual profit ahead of market expectations
|RE
LONDON (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Currys on Thursday forecast full year profit ahead of market expectations, as stable gross margins in its home market in the Christmas trading period offset a fall in underlying sales.
The group said it now expected a full year 2023-24 adjusted profit before tax of 105-115 million pounds ($133-146 million).
($1 = 0.7876 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)
|UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18
|RE
|UK retailer Currys expects annual profit ahead of market expectations
|RE
|Quiet session ahead in London
|UK'S Sainsbury's to spend 200 mln stg on 9% rise in workers pay
|RE
|SocGen cuts Centrica; Barclays raises Trainline
|AN
|CURRYS : Strong H1 performance; focus on profitability as consumer demand remains soft
|FTSE 100 jumps on US rate cut euphoria
|AN
|Stocks up as BoE follows in footsteps of Fed
|AN
|Currys maintains guidance as half-year loss narrows
|AN
|UK's FTSE 100 pares gains as Bank of England says rates to remain elevated
|RE
|UK minimum wage hike shows government doesn't care about retail industry -Currys CEO
|RE
|Stocks rally on dovish Fed; eyes on Boe, ECB
|AN
|Eyes on BoE and ECB; US Fed signals 2024 rate cuts
|AN
|UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 14
|RE
|UK retailer Currys sticks to guidance after first-half loss
|RE
|Currys plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended October 28, 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Currys plc, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Dec 14, 2023
|EARNINGS AND TRADING UPDATES: Accsys narrows interim pretax loss
|AN
|Goldman likes StanChart; RBC raises Currys
|AN
|Ashtead cuts guidance; BT eyes musicMagpie
|AN
|Stocks end week mixed on soft US employment data
|AN
|Greece's PPC signs 200 million euro deal with Britain's Currys to acquire retailer
|RE
|Stocks mixed ahead of key US payroll data
|AN
|Currys sells Greece and Cyprus unit in GBP175 million deal
|AN
|FTSE 100 climbs as focus turns to US nonfarms
|AN
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-9.98%
|637 M $
|-9.12%
|15 323 M $
|+9.20%
|4 115 M $
|+4.91%
|2 676 M $
|+1.67%
|1 828 M $
|-0.22%
|1 545 M $
|+9.13%
|1 255 M $
|+2.23%
|1 074 M $
|+8.76%
|1 037 M $
|-8.93%
|820 M $