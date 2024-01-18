Currys plc is a United Kingdom-based omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through approximately 823 stores in eight countries. The Company is involved in the sale of consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services, primarily through stores or online channels. The Company's segments include UK & Ireland, which comprises the operations of Currys, iD Mobile and B2B operations; Nordics, which operates both franchise and own stores in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark and franchise operations in Iceland, Greenland and the Faroe Islands, and Greece, which consists of its ongoing operations in Greece and Cyprus. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Company trades as Currys, in the Nordics under the Elkjop brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece and Cyprus. Its ShopLive service allows its customers to get face-to-face advice from its colleagues from the comfort of their own homes.