Curtis Banks : Interim Report and Financials Statements 2021

Overview

Curtis Banks Group PLC ("Curtis Banks" or "the Group") has a clear vision for long-term growth. The Group commenced trading in 2009 and has successfully developed, through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions, into one of the UK's leading providers of self-invested pension products. At 30 June 2021 the Group administered circa £36.0bn (2020: £28.6bn) of pension assets on behalf of over 80,000 (2020: 76,300) active clients.

In May 2015 the shares of Curtis Banks (LON: CBP) were admitted and listed on the London Alternative Investment Market ("AIM").

On 25 May 2016 the Group completed the purchase of Suffolk Life Group Limited, a long established provider of SIPPs operating through Suffolk Life Pensions Limited and Suffolk Life Annuities Limited. During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group completed the purchase of Dunstan Thomas, a FinTech provider, and Talbot and Muir, a SIPP provider. The Group currently trades under the names Curtis Banks, Suffolk Life, Dunstan Thomas and Talbot and Muir. More than 800 staff are employed across its head office in Bristol and regional offices in Ipswich, Dundee, Portsmouth, Nottingham and Leeds.

Our stated strategic objective of increased diversification saw the acquisition of Dunstan Thomas in August 2020. The acquisition is a further step forward in the Group's evolution from a solely focused SIPP and SSAS administrator to a provider of technology and complementary services for the advised retirement market, including FinTech, legal and property services.

Trading subsidiaries of the Group authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide trust based SIPP products include Curtis Banks Limited, Suffolk Life Pensions Limited, Suffolk Life Annuities Limited and Talbot and Muir Limited. Suffolk Life Annuities Limited is also regulated by the Prudential Regulatory Authority as it provides SIPPs through non-participating individual insurance contracts. As such, it is regarded as an insurance company for the purposes of regulatory and statutory reporting. Due to Suffolk Life Annuities Limited's status as an insurance company, the consolidated results for the whole Group also include Suffolk Life Annuities Limited's insurance policyholder assets, liabilities and returns.

The Executive Directors have proven experience in the retail savings, pensions and wealth markets and have established a business that focuses on a service-driven proposition for the administration of flexible SIPPs. The Group's core pension products are primarily distributed by authorised and regulated financial advisers, targeted towards pension savers who wish to take full advantage of the features and flexibility offered in the UK's modern and changing pension regime. Long standing relationships with key distributors result in high levels of repeat business and demonstrate satisfaction with products and services provided.

The Group is focussed on continuing to deliver value to both customers and shareholders in the years ahead.

