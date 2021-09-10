Curtis Banks : Interim Results Presentation 2021

CURTIS BANKS
2021 HALF
YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION
6 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2021
FIRST PRESENTED ON 9 SEPTEMBER 2021
AGENDA & INTRODUCTION
WILL SELF
Chief Executive Officer
JANE RIDGLEY
Chief Operating Officer
DAN COWLAND
Chief Financial Officer
-
Key highlights
-
Delivery
-
Financial overview
-
Conclusion
-
Question and answers
-
Appendix
A PATHWAY TO LONG-TERM GROWTH AND STABLE RETURNS
-
Resilient business model, focused on growth
-
>2X Earnings since 2015 IPO
-
Strong cash generation and recurring revenues
-
Strong balance sheet offering flexibility and dividend cover
-
No direct reliance on AUM, fees are fixed and not basis point charged
-
Track record for delivering growth via organic sources and M&A
-
Flexible business model - rolling out innovation and diversification
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
|
REVENUE (£'m)
|
|
£31.7m
|
|
|
+29%
|
53.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
31.7
|
24.5
|
|
|
H1 2020
|
2020
|
H1 2021
ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX (£'m)
|
£6.3m
|
|
|
UNCHANGED
|
|
|
|
13.4
|
|
6.3
|
|
6.3
|
H1 2020
|
2020
|
H1 2021
OWN SIPPs (Excludes TPA plans)
|
74,840
|
|
|
+8%
|
|
|
|
75,740
|
74,840
|
|
|
69,495
|
|
|
H1 2020
|
2020
|
H1 2021
ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (p)
|
7.6p
|
|
|
-17%
|
|
|
|
17.9
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
H1 2020
|
2020
|
H1 2021
GROSS INCREASE ON FULL & MID SIPPS
2,485
+18%
|
|
3,700
|
|
2,107
|
|
2,485
|
|
|
H1 2020
|
2020
|
H1 2021
DIVIDENDS (p)
|
2.5p
|
|
|
UNCHANGED
|
9.0
|
|
2.5
|
|
2.5
|
H1 2020
|
2020
|
H1 2021
