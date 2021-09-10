Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Curtis Banks Group plc
  News
  Summary
    CBP   GB00BW0D4R71

CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC

(CBP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/10 11:35:28 am
260 GBX
Curtis Banks : Interim Results Presentation 2021

09/10/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CURTIS BANKS

2021 HALF

YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

6 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2021

FIRST PRESENTED ON 9 SEPTEMBER 2021

AGENDA & INTRODUCTION

WILL SELF

Chief Executive Officer

JANE RIDGLEY

Chief Operating Officer

DAN COWLAND

Chief Financial Officer

  1. Key highlights
  2. Delivery
  3. Financial overview
  4. Conclusion
  5. Question and answers
  6. Appendix

A PATHWAY TO LONG-TERM GROWTH AND STABLE RETURNS

  • Resilient business model, focused on growth
  • >2X Earnings since 2015 IPO
  • Strong cash generation and recurring revenues
  • Strong balance sheet offering flexibility and dividend cover
  • No direct reliance on AUM, fees are fixed and not basis point charged
  • Track record for delivering growth via organic sources and M&A
  • Flexible business model - rolling out innovation and diversification

3

CURTIS BANKS GROUP 2021 HY RESULTS

1. KEY HIGHLIGHTS

CURTIS BANKS GROUP 2021 HY RESULTS

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

REVENUE (£'m)

£31.7m

+29%

53.9

31.7

24.5

H1 2020

2020

H1 2021

ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX (£'m)

£6.3m

UNCHANGED

13.4

6.3

6.3

H1 2020

2020

H1 2021

OWN SIPPs (Excludes TPA plans)

74,840

+8%

75,740

74,840

69,495

H1 2020

2020

H1 2021

ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (p)

7.6p

-17%

17.9

9.2

7.6

H1 2020

2020

H1 2021

GROSS INCREASE ON FULL & MID SIPPS

2,485

+18%

3,700

2,107

2,485

H1 2020

2020

H1 2021

DIVIDENDS (p)

2.5p

UNCHANGED

9.0

2.5

2.5

H1 2020

2020

H1 2021

5

CURTIS BANKS GROUP 2021 HY RESULTS

Disclaimer

Curtis Banks Group plc published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 16:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 68,4 M 94,6 M 94,6 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 12,9 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,71%
Capitalization 173 M 240 M 240 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 60,4%
Technical analysis trends CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 260,00 GBX
Average target price 310,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Managers and Directors
William Arthur Self Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel James Cowland Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Christopher Anthony James MacDonald Executive Chairman
Nigel Trevor Rodgers Chief Information Officer
Jane Ann Ridgley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC13.04%240
BLACKROCK, INC.28.11%140 346
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.34.82%87 648
BLACKSTONE INC.99.68%84 966
UBS GROUP AG22.17%57 714
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.43.40%49 293