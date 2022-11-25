Advanced search
    CBP   GB00BW0D4R71

CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC

(CBP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-11-25 am EST
310.00 GBX   +16.98%
07:11aCurtis Banks Group Stock Soars 14% on Takeover Talks with Nucleus Financial Platforms
MT
07:08aCurtis Banks says in talks over possible takeover by Nucleus Financial
AN
11/21Curtis Banks Group PLC Announces Board Changes
CI
Curtis Banks says in talks over possible takeover by Nucleus Financial

11/25/2022 | 07:08am EST
(Alliance News) - Curtis Banks Group PLC said on Friday it is in advanced discussions with Nucleus Financial Platforms Ltd over a potential takeover offer.

The Bristol-based financial services company said Nucleus is "conducting detailed confirmatory due diligence".

It said Nucleus Financial has until the close of play December 23 to announce an intention to make an offer or not.

"There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer," Curtis Bank added.

Shares in Curtis Banks were up 20% to 316.69 pence in London on Friday midday.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC
07:11aCurtis Banks Group Stock Soars 14% on Takeover Talks with Nucleus Financial Platforms
MT
07:08aCurtis Banks says in talks over possible takeover by Nucleus Financial
AN
11/21Curtis Banks Group PLC Announces Board Changes
CI
09/20Curtis Banks Group PLC Declares an Interim Dividend, Payable on 11 November 2022
CI
09/08Curtis Banks Group PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/08Transcript : Curtis Banks Group PLC, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 08, 2022
CI
09/08Curtis Banks : Interim Results Presentation 2022
PU
09/08Earnings Flash (CBP.L) CURTIS BANKS GROUP Reports H1 Loss GBX-11.20
MT
09/08Earnings Flash (CBP.L) CURTIS BANKS GROUP Posts H1 Revenue GBP32.2M
MT
08/09Pension Services Group Curtis Banks' CEO Departs
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 67,1 M 81,4 M 81,4 M
Net income 2022 0,49 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
Net cash 2022 12,7 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 147x
Yield 2022 3,49%
Capitalization 176 M 214 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 824
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Curtis Banks Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 265,00 GBX
Average target price 334,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel James Cowland Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
David Barclay Barral Executive Chairman
Jane Ann Ridgley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
William John Rattray Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jill Elizabeth Lucas Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURTIS BANKS GROUP PLC-0.38%214
BLACKROCK, INC.-19.58%110 592
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-19.24%72 812
BLACKSTONE INC.-31.59%62 122
UBS GROUP AG7.10%59 317
KKR & CO. INC.-30.09%44 847