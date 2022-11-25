Curtis Banks says in talks over possible takeover by Nucleus Financial

(Alliance News) - Curtis Banks Group PLC said on Friday it is in advanced discussions with Nucleus Financial Platforms Ltd over a potential takeover offer.

The Bristol-based financial services company said Nucleus is "conducting detailed confirmatory due diligence".

It said Nucleus Financial has until the close of play December 23 to announce an intention to make an offer or not.

"There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer," Curtis Bank added.

Shares in Curtis Banks were up 20% to 316.69 pence in London on Friday midday.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.