Curtis Mathes : Oklahoma Skunkworks Expands use of Curtis Mathes Harvester®

06/23/2021 | 07:11am EDT
FRISCO, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: CMCZ) will supply Oklahoma Skunkworks with the ETL-certified, award-winning Harvester® LED grow light for their expansion into a new 4,600 sq ft facility in Skiatook, Oklahoma. This project is a multifaceted collaboration. Dynamic Research & Development is contracted to provide propriety genetics, while cultivation and operations will be overseen by the team at Oklahoma Skunkworks Services LLC.

"Oklahoma Skunkworks is leading the industry by using the best available technologies to produce ultra-premium cannabis medicine for the Oklahoma market," said Zacariah Hildenbrand, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Director of Curtis Mathes, "Their implementation of the Harvester® has made their business more profitable and has allowed them to achieve a significant market share in a very short period of time".

"The Harvester® has performed exceptionally well in our initial facility and we're excited to see the production yield we will achieve in our new larger building," said Brittany Navarro, Director of Operations, " The Harvester® empowers our team to maximize yield and cannabinoid content with all of our unique genetics."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (CMCZ): CMCZ is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com  /  www.cmgrowlights.com  /  YouTube® Channel

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Curtis Mathes Corporation's business and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

