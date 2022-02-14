Curtiss Motorcycles : 12/31/21 Quarterly Disclosure Statement

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Curtiss Motorcycle Company, Inc. 8118 Parkway Drive Leeds, AL 35094 ________________________________ 352-3434

www.curtissmotorcycles.com

matt@curtissmotorcycles.com

SIC: 3751 Quarterly Report For the Period Ended: December 31, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 64,246,669 As of September 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 57,938,401 As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 57,938,401 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. The Company was originally incorporated in Delaware on May 5, 2005 as "French Peak Resources Inc." On December 3, 2008, pursuant to the reverse merger transaction, the Company changed its name to "Confederate Motors, Inc." On January 3, 2018, the Company changed its name to "Curtiss Motorcycle Company, Inc." The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The Company was originally incorporated in Delaware on May 5, 2005 as "French Peak Resources Inc." On December 3, 2008, pursuant to the reverse merger transaction, the Company changed its name to "Confederate Motors, Inc." On January 3, 2018, the Company changed its name to "Curtiss Motorcycle Company, Inc." The Company is currently active in the State of Delaware. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: N/A. List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: N/A. The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: The address of the Company's principal executive officer is 8118 Parkway Drive, Leeds, AL 35094. The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

2) Security Information Trading symbol: CMOT Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 231555 103 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 200,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 64,246,669 as of date: December 31, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 3,799,465 as of date: December 31, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 344 as of date: December 31, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: N/A CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: N/A Total shares authorized: N/A as of date: Total shares outstanding: N/A as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Pacific Stock Transfer Company Phone: (800) 785-7782 Email: info@pacificstocktransfer.com Address: 725 Via Austi Pkwy Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒ "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date 3/31/2020 Common: 51,870901 Preferred: 1 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or Transaction issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) to market have individual -OR- returned to at price at with voting / Nature of treasury) Issuanc the time investment Services e of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) 9/28/20 NI 27,500 Common $0.20 No Individuals Cash Rest. Reg. Stock CF/Rule 506(c) 9/29/20 NI 6,000,00 Common $0.20 No Individuals Cash Rest. Rule 0 Stock 506(c) 9/30/20 NI 40,000 Common $0.20 No Individuals Cash Rest. Reg. Stock CF/Rule 506(c) 11/16/21 NI 2,500 Common $0.20 No Darrian Cash Rest. Reg. CF Miles Patchin 11/16/21 NI 12,500 Common $0.20 No Gregory Cash Rest. Reg. CF Sannan 11/16/21 NI 5,000 Common $0.20 No Dennis L. Cash Rest. Reg. CF Nostrand 11/16/21 NI 42,000 Common $0.20 No Adam Klock Cash Rest. Reg. CF 11/17/21 NI 2,083,33 Common $0.12 No Christopher Cash Rest. 506(b) 3 Bentley 11/17/21 NI 12,500 Common $0.20 No Noel J. Cash Rest. Reg. CF Carey 11/17/21 NI 1,500 Common $0.20 No Bert Feuss Cash Rest. Reg. CF 11/17/21 NI 8,333 Common $0.20 No P2P Cash Rest. Reg. CF Productions (Controlled OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)