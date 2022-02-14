Curtiss Motorcycles : 12/31/21 Quarterly Disclosure Statement

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
64,246,669
As of September 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
57,938,401
As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
57,938,401
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
"Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
The Company was originally incorporated in Delaware on May 5, 2005 as "French Peak Resources Inc." On December 3, 2008, pursuant to the reverse merger transaction, the Company changed its name to "Confederate Motors, Inc." On January 3, 2018, the Company changed its name to "Curtiss Motorcycle Company, Inc."
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
The Company is currently active in the State of Delaware.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
N/A.
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
N/A.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
The address of the Company's principal executive officer is 8118 Parkway Drive, Leeds, AL 35094.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
N/A.
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
CMOT
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
231555 103
Par or stated value:
$0.001
Total shares authorized:
200,000,000
as of date: December 31, 2021
Total shares outstanding:
64,246,669
as of date: December 31, 2021
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
3,799,465
as of date: December 31, 2021
Total number of shareholders of record:
344
as of date: December 31, 2021
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
N/A
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
N/A
Total shares authorized:
N/A
as of date:
Total shares outstanding:
N/A
as of date:
Transfer Agent
Name:
Pacific Stock Transfer Company
Phone:
(800) 785-7782
Email:
info@pacificstocktransfer.com
Address: 725 Via Austi Pkwy Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Issuance History
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
Opening Balance
Date3/31/2020
Common:51,870901
Preferred: 1
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
type (e.g. new
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
Transaction
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion)
filing.
Type.
shares
share)
to market
have individual
-OR-
returned to
at
price at
with voting /
Nature of
treasury)
Issuanc
the time
investment
Services
e
of
control
Provided
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
9/28/20
NI
27,500
Common
$0.20
No
Individuals
Cash
Rest.
Reg.
Stock
CF/Rule
506(c)
9/29/20
NI
6,000,00
Common
$0.20
No
Individuals
Cash
Rest.
Rule
0
Stock
506(c)
9/30/20
NI
40,000
Common
$0.20
No
Individuals
Cash
Rest.
Reg.
Stock
CF/Rule
506(c)
11/16/21
NI
2,500
Common
$0.20
No
Darrian
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Miles
Patchin
11/16/21
NI
12,500
Common
$0.20
No
Gregory
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Sannan
11/16/21
NI
5,000
Common
$0.20
No
Dennis L.
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Nostrand
11/16/21
NI
42,000
Common
$0.20
No
Adam Klock
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
11/17/21
NI
2,083,33
Common
$0.12
No
Christopher
Cash
Rest.
506(b)
3
Bentley
11/17/21
NI
12,500
Common
$0.20
No
Noel J.
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Carey
11/17/21
NI
1,500
Common
$0.20
No
Bert Feuss
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
11/17/21
NI
8,333
Common
$0.20
No
P2P
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Productions
(Controlled
by Paul
Rashid)
11/18/21
NI
18,000
Common
$0.20
No
Roger
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Mollett
11/18/21
NI
833
Common
$0.20
No
Michael
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Francingues
11/18/21
NI
41,666
Common
$0.20
No
James
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Hoegh
11/18/21
NI
2,500
Common
$0.20
No
Jacey
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
William
Hoegh
11/18/21
NI
33,333
Common
$0.20
No
James W.
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Allen III
11/18/21
NI
375,000
Common
$0.20
No
Jason
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Cohen
11/18/21
NI
2,083
Common
$0.20
No
Christopher
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
James
Chambers
11/18/21
NI
2,500
Common
$0.20
No
Pamela S.
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Miller
11/19/21
NI
2,500
Common
$0.20
No
William Clay
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Kimbrell
11/19/21
NI
208,333
Common
$0.20
No
Chris
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Cornille
11/19/21
NI
3,500
Common
$0.20
No
Kyle C.
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Cornille
11/19/21
NI
83,333
Common
$0.20
No
Denis Lysak
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
11/19/21
NI
208,333
Common
$0.20
No
Troy
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Heldenbrand
11/19/21
NI
125,000
Common
$0.20
No
Robbin R.
Cash
Rest.
Reg. CF
Dawson
GST Trust
(Robbin R.
Dawson)
