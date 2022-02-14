Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMOT   US2315551034

CURTISS MOTORCYCLES COMPANY, INC.

(CMOT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Curtiss Motorcycles : 12/31/21 Quarterly Disclosure Statement

02/14/2022 | 04:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Curtiss Motorcycle Company, Inc.

8118 Parkway Drive

Leeds, AL 35094

________________________________

  1. 352-3434
    www.curtissmotorcycles.com
    matt@curtissmotorcycles.com
    SIC: 3751

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ended: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

64,246,669

As of September 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

57,938,401

As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

57,938,401

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

  • "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

The Company was originally incorporated in Delaware on May 5, 2005 as "French Peak Resources Inc." On December 3, 2008, pursuant to the reverse merger transaction, the Company changed its name to "Confederate Motors, Inc." On January 3, 2018, the Company changed its name to "Curtiss Motorcycle Company, Inc."

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The Company was originally incorporated in Delaware on May 5, 2005 as "French Peak Resources Inc." On December 3, 2008, pursuant to the reverse merger transaction, the Company changed its name to "Confederate Motors, Inc." On January 3, 2018, the Company changed its name to "Curtiss Motorcycle Company, Inc."

The Company is currently active in the State of Delaware.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

N/A.

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

N/A.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

The address of the Company's principal executive officer is 8118 Parkway Drive, Leeds, AL 35094.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A.

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

CMOT

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

231555 103

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

200,000,000

as of date: December 31, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

64,246,669

as of date: December 31, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

3,799,465

as of date: December 31, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

344

as of date: December 31, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

N/A

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

N/A

Total shares authorized:

N/A

as of date:

Total shares outstanding:

N/A

as of date:

Transfer Agent

Name:

Pacific Stock Transfer Company

Phone:

(800) 785-7782

Email:

info@pacificstocktransfer.com

Address: 725 Via Austi Pkwy Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

  • "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  • To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date 3/31/2020

Common: 51,870901

Preferred: 1

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

Transaction

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share)

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

at

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

Issuanc

the time

investment

Services

e

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

9/28/20

NI

27,500

Common

$0.20

No

Individuals

Cash

Rest.

Reg.

Stock

CF/Rule

506(c)

9/29/20

NI

6,000,00

Common

$0.20

No

Individuals

Cash

Rest.

Rule

0

Stock

506(c)

9/30/20

NI

40,000

Common

$0.20

No

Individuals

Cash

Rest.

Reg.

Stock

CF/Rule

506(c)

11/16/21

NI

2,500

Common

$0.20

No

Darrian

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Miles

Patchin

11/16/21

NI

12,500

Common

$0.20

No

Gregory

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Sannan

11/16/21

NI

5,000

Common

$0.20

No

Dennis L.

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Nostrand

11/16/21

NI

42,000

Common

$0.20

No

Adam Klock

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

11/17/21

NI

2,083,33

Common

$0.12

No

Christopher

Cash

Rest.

506(b)

3

Bentley

11/17/21

NI

12,500

Common

$0.20

No

Noel J.

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Carey

11/17/21

NI

1,500

Common

$0.20

No

Bert Feuss

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

11/17/21

NI

8,333

Common

$0.20

No

P2P

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Productions

(Controlled

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

by Paul

Rashid)

11/18/21

NI

18,000

Common

$0.20

No

Roger

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Mollett

11/18/21

NI

833

Common

$0.20

No

Michael

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Francingues

11/18/21

NI

41,666

Common

$0.20

No

James

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Hoegh

11/18/21

NI

2,500

Common

$0.20

No

Jacey

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

William

Hoegh

11/18/21

NI

33,333

Common

$0.20

No

James W.

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Allen III

11/18/21

NI

375,000

Common

$0.20

No

Jason

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Cohen

11/18/21

NI

2,083

Common

$0.20

No

Christopher

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

James

Chambers

11/18/21

NI

2,500

Common

$0.20

No

Pamela S.

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Miller

11/19/21

NI

2,500

Common

$0.20

No

William Clay

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Kimbrell

11/19/21

NI

208,333

Common

$0.20

No

Chris

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Cornille

11/19/21

NI

3,500

Common

$0.20

No

Kyle C.

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Cornille

11/19/21

NI

83,333

Common

$0.20

No

Denis Lysak

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

11/19/21

NI

208,333

Common

$0.20

No

Troy

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Heldenbrand

11/19/21

NI

125,000

Common

$0.20

No

Robbin R.

Cash

Rest.

Reg. CF

Dawson

GST Trust

(Robbin R.

Dawson)

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 21:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CURTISS MOTORCYCLES COMPANY, INC.
04:54pCURTISS MOTORCYCLES : 12/31/21 Quarterly Disclosure Statement
PU
02/09CURTISS MOTORCYCLES : Amended Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information
PU
02/08CURTISS MOTORCYCLES : 9/30/21 Amended Quarterly Disclosure Statement
PU
02/08CURTISS MOTORCYCLES : 6/30/21 Amended Quarterly Disclosure Statement
PU
02/08CURTISS MOTORCYCLES : 3/31/21 Amended Annual Disclosure Statement
PU
02/08CURTISS MOTORCYCLES : 3/31/20 Amended Annual Disclosure Statement
PU
2021CURTISS MOTORCYCLES : 9/30/21 Quarterly Disclosure Statement
PU
2021Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $0.535 million i..
CI
2019Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. announced that it has received $0.15 million in fundi..
CI
2019Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. announced a financing transaction
CI
More news
Chart CURTISS MOTORCYCLES COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
H. Matthew Chambers Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy Etheridge Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Arun Kumar Pandey Director
Pamela S. Miller Director
James Hoegh Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURTISS MOTORCYCLES COMPANY, INC.1,055.56%34
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%13 700
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED-0.83%9 424
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.29%8 256
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED7.44%7 210
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.10.69%6 420