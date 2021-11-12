Log in
Curtiss Motorcycles : 9/30/21 Quarterly Disclosure Statement

11/12/2021 | 10:00pm EST
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Curtiss Motorcycle Company, Inc.

8118 Parkway Drive

Leeds, AL 35094

________________________________

  1. 352-3434
    www.curtissmotorcycles.com
    matt@curtissmotorcycles.com
    SIC: 3751

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ended: September 30, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

57,938,401

As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

57,938,401

As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

57,938,401

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

  • "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

The Company was originally incorporated in Delaware on May 5, 2005 as "French Peak Resources Inc." On December 3, 2008, pursuant to the reverse merger transaction, the Company changed its name to "Confederate Motors, Inc." On January 3, 2018, the Company changed its name to "Curtiss Motorcycle Company, Inc."

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The Company was originally incorporated in Delaware on May 5, 2005 as "French Peak Resources Inc." On December 3, 2008, pursuant to the reverse merger transaction, the Company changed its name to "Confederate Motors, Inc." On January 3, 2018, the Company changed its name to "Curtiss Motorcycle Company, Inc."

The Company is currently active in the State of Delaware.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

N/A.

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

N/A.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

The address of the Company's principal executive officer is 8118 Parkway Drive, Leeds, AL 35094.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A.

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

CMOT

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

231555 103

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

200,000,000

as of date: September 30, 2021

Total shares outstanding:

57,938,401

as of date: September 30, 2021

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

3,791,965

as of date: September 30, 2021

Total number of shareholders of record:

277

as of date: September 30, 2021

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

N/A

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

N/A

Total shares authorized:

N/A

as of date:

Total shares outstanding:

N/A

as of date:

Transfer Agent

Name:

Pacific Stock Transfer Company

Phone:

(800) 785-7782

Email:

info@pacificstocktransfer.com

Address: 725 Via Austi Pkwy Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

  • "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  • To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date 3/31/2020

Common: 51,748,381

Preferred: 1

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

Transaction

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of Note

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity Date

Conversion Terms (e.g.

Name of Noteholder

Reason for

Issuance

Balance ($)

Amount

Accrued

pricing mechanism for

(entities must have

Issuance (e.g.

at

($)

determining conversion of

individual with voting

Loan, Services,

Issuance

instrument to shares)

/ investment control

etc.)

($)

disclosed).

12/21/2017

344,323

500,000

0

12/21/2027

N/A

Biz Capital Bidco

Loan

I, LLC

8/2/2019

17,030

30,000

0

Monthly

N/A

Dell Business

Loan

Credit

7/17/2019

7,707

18,306

0

7/17/2022

N/A

Beacon Hill

Lease

Funding

4/21/2020

437,400

437,400

0

4/21/2050

N/A

Small Business

Loan

Administration

(SBA)

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

2/12/2021(

$137,500

$137,50

0

2/12/2026

N/A

IBERIABANK

Loan

1)

0

    1. The Company has applied for forgiveness of the loan and is awaiting approval.
  2. Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

  1. U.S. GAAP IFRS

  2. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4:

Name:

SetApart Financial Services

Title:

Consultant

Relationship to Issuer:

Consultant

Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods.

  1. Balance Sheet;
  2. Statement of Income;
  3. Statement of Cash Flows;
  4. Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)
  5. Financial notes; and
  6. Audit letter, if audited

You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report").

If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document.

Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date.

  • The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Inc. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 02:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
