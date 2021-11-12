Curtiss Motorcycles : 9/30/21 Quarterly Disclosure Statement

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Curtiss Motorcycle Company, Inc. 8118 Parkway Drive Leeds, AL 35094 ________________________________ 352-3434

www.curtissmotorcycles.com

matt@curtissmotorcycles.com

SIC: 3751 Quarterly Report For the Period Ended: September 30, 2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 57,938,401 As of June 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 57,938,401 As of March 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 57,938,401 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. The Company was originally incorporated in Delaware on May 5, 2005 as "French Peak Resources Inc." On December 3, 2008, pursuant to the reverse merger transaction, the Company changed its name to "Confederate Motors, Inc." On January 3, 2018, the Company changed its name to "Curtiss Motorcycle Company, Inc." The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The Company was originally incorporated in Delaware on May 5, 2005 as "French Peak Resources Inc." On December 3, 2008, pursuant to the reverse merger transaction, the Company changed its name to "Confederate Motors, Inc." On January 3, 2018, the Company changed its name to "Curtiss Motorcycle Company, Inc." The Company is currently active in the State of Delaware. Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: N/A. List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: N/A. The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: The address of the Company's principal executive officer is 8118 Parkway Drive, Leeds, AL 35094. The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

2) Security Information Trading symbol: CMOT Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 231555 103 Par or stated value: $0.001 Total shares authorized: 200,000,000 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total shares outstanding: 57,938,401 as of date: September 30, 2021 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 3,791,965 as of date: September 30, 2021 Total number of shareholders of record: 277 as of date: September 30, 2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: N/A CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: N/A Total shares authorized: N/A as of date: Total shares outstanding: N/A as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Pacific Stock Transfer Company Phone: (800) 785-7782 Email: info@pacificstocktransfer.com Address: 725 Via Austi Pkwy Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒ "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date 3/31/2020 Common: 51,748,381 Preferred: 1 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or Transaction issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) at to market have individual -OR- returned to Issuance price at with voting / Nature of treasury) the time investment Services of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended June 30, 2021, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021 pursuant to the tabular format above. Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above: B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐ Date of Note Outstanding Principal Interest Maturity Date Conversion Terms (e.g. Name of Noteholder Reason for Issuance Balance ($) Amount Accrued pricing mechanism for (entities must have Issuance (e.g. at ($) determining conversion of individual with voting Loan, Services, Issuance instrument to shares) / investment control etc.) ($) disclosed). 12/21/2017 344,323 500,000 0 12/21/2027 N/A Biz Capital Bidco Loan I, LLC 8/2/2019 17,030 30,000 0 Monthly N/A Dell Business Loan Credit 7/17/2019 7,707 18,306 0 7/17/2022 N/A Beacon Hill Lease Funding 4/21/2020 437,400 437,400 0 4/21/2050 N/A Small Business Loan Administration (SBA) OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

2/12/2021( $137,500 $137,50 0 2/12/2026 N/A IBERIABANK Loan 1) 0 The Company has applied for forgiveness of the loan and is awaiting approval. Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual) 4 : Name: SetApart Financial Services Title: Consultant Relationship to Issuer: Consultant Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods. Balance Sheet; Statement of Income; Statement of Cash Flows; Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity) Financial notes; and Audit letter, if audited You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report"). If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document. Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date. The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

