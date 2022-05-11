Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Curtiss-Wright Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CW   US2315611010

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION

(CW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
139.27 USD   +1.62%
04:19pCurtiss-Wright Announces 6% Dividend Increase to $0.19 Per Share for Common Stock
BU
05/06Curtiss-Wright Names CEO Lynn Bamford as Chair; Executive Chair David Adams Retires
MT
05/06Curtiss-Wright CEO Lynn M. Bamford Assumes Additional Role of Chair of the Board of Directors
BU
Summary 
Summary

Curtiss-Wright Announces 6% Dividend Increase to $0.19 Per Share for Common Stock

05/11/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a 6% increase in the quarterly dividend to nineteen cents ($0.19) per share, payable July 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 17, 2022.

“Curtiss-Wright remains committed to driving long-term shareholder value through a disciplined and balanced capital allocation strategy that consists of pursuing strategic acquisitions, reinvesting in our business to drive organic growth, and returning capital to our shareholders through share repurchase and dividend distributions,” said Lynn M. Bamford, President and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “We believe in steadily increasing our dividend in alignment with our long-term sales growth, and this recent increase reflects our Board of Directors’ confidence in the Company's strong financial position while also allowing us to provide a consistent return to our shareholders.”

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of 7,800 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 554 M - -
Net income 2022 291 M - -
Net Debt 2022 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 0,53%
Capitalization 5 269 M 5 269 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 77,5%
Managers and Directors
Lynn M. Bamford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
K. Christopher Farkas Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Charles Adams Executive Chairman
Kevin Michael Rayment Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
John B. Nathman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION-1.17%5 269
SAFRAN-13.93%41 654
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-11.01%31 405
HEICO CORPORATION-7.78%16 335
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-37.22%15 769
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.6.75%14 201