Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Curtiss-Wright Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CW   US2315611010

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION

(CW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Curtiss Wright : Announces Date Change for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

07/22/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) now expects to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A webcast conference call will now be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 am ET for management to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 financial performance. Lynn M. Bamford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. The Company previously planned to release its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 and hold its earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The financial press release, access to the webcast and the financial presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section on Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com.

In addition, the Listen-Only dial-in number for domestic callers is (844) 220-4970, while international callers can dial (262) 558-6349.

For those unable to join the live presentation, a webcast replay will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website beginning one hour after the call takes place. A conference call replay will also be available for seven days.

Access Conference Call Replay:

Domestic

(855) 859-2056

International

(404) 537-3406

Conference ID

6349664

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the Aerospace and Defense markets, and to the Commercial markets including Power, Process and General Industrial. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
11:02aCURTISS WRIGHT : Announces Date Change for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
07/12CURTISS WRIGHT : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
07/01Dollar's near-term outlook bright, but to fade in a year
RE
06/25CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION(NYSE : CW) dropped from Russell 1000 Defensive Index
CI
06/25CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION(NYSE : CW) dropped from Russell 1000 Value-Defensive ..
CI
06/24CURTISS WRIGHT : Selected to Participate in the Development of Digital Twin Tech..
BU
06/17CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/07CURTISS WRIGHT : Secures $24 Million Deal from Lockheed Martin to Upgrade US Nav..
MT
06/07CURTISS WRIGHT : Awarded Contract by Lockheed Martin to Upgrade U.S. Navy Seahaw..
BU
06/07Curtiss-Wright Corporation Receives Contract from Lockheed Martin to Upgrade ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 493 M - -
Net income 2021 290 M - -
Net Debt 2021 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 4 799 M 4 799 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Curtiss-Wright Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 117,23 $
Average target price 148,60 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lynn M. Bamford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
K. Christopher Farkas Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Charles Adams Executive Chairman
Kevin Michael Rayment Chief Operating Officer
Albert E. Smith Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION0.08%4 998
SAFRAN-0.03%63 469
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED4.85%36 954
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-1.94%21 727
HEICO CORPORATION4.14%18 148
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.15.17%14 961