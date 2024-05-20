By Stephen Nakrosis

Curtiss-Wright said it received a $16 million contract from Iron Bow, to provide PacStar 400 series modules and Commercial Solutions for Classified integration to the U.S. Air Force communications.

Iron Bow is acting as prime contractor, Curtiss-Wright said.

Work on the contract, which runs through the end of 2027, is being performed by Curtiss-Wright's Defense Solutions division in the Defense Electronics segment, the company said.

The Air Force contract has an estimated lifetime value above $60 million, according to the company.

