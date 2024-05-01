Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Reported sales of $713 million, up 13%, operating income of $100 million, up 27%, operating margin of 14.0%, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99;

Adjusted operating income of $100 million, up 23%;

Adjusted operating margin of 14.0%, up 110 basis points;

Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.99, up 30%; and

New orders of $901 million, up 26%, reflected a book-to-bill that exceeded 1.25x driven by strong demand within our Aerospace & Defense (A&D) markets.

Raised Full-Year 2024 Financial Guidance:

Sales increased to new range of 5% to 7% growth (previously 4% to 6%) and continues to reflect growth in all A&D and Commercial end markets;

Operating income increased to new range of 5% to 8% growth (previously 4% to 7%);

Maintained operating margin range of 17.4% to 17.6%, up 0 to 20 basis points compared with the prior year;

Diluted EPS increased to new range of $10.10 to $10.40, up 8% to 11% (previously $10.00 to $10.30, up 7% to 10%); and

Maintained free cash flow range of $415 to $435 million, which continues to reflect nearly 110% FCF conversion.

“Curtiss-Wright delivered strong first quarter 2024 results, exceeding our overall expectations, highlighted by significant growth in sales and operating income, continued operating margin expansion, and diluted EPS of $1.99, which increased 30% year-over-year,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Our results included a very strong performance in the Defense Electronics segment, which was partially offset by reduced profitability in the Naval & Power segment, principally related to a naval contract adjustment that impacted both the first quarter and full-year outlook for this segment.”

“Based upon our strong overall start to the year and the continued strength in our order book, we have increased our full-year 2024 sales, operating income and diluted EPS guidance as we continue to successfully execute on our Pivot to Growth strategy. We now expect to deliver total sales growth of 5% to 7%, including the contribution from our recent commercial nuclear acquisition of WSC, Inc., continued operating margin expansion while increasing R&D investments, and diluted EPS growth of 8% to 11%, while we maintain our outlook for strong free cash flow conversion well in excess of 100%. We look forward to discussing our alignment with the favorable secular growth trends driving our end markets and our new long-term financial targets at our upcoming investor day on May 21st.”

First Quarter 2024 Operating Results

(In millions) Q1-2024 Q1-2023 Change Reported Sales $ 713 $ 631 13 % Operating income $ 100 $ 79 27 % Operating margin 14.0 % 12.5 % 150 bps Adjusted (1) Sales $ 713 $ 631 13 % Operating income $ 100 $ 81 23 % Operating margin 14.0 % 12.9 % 110 bps (1) Reconciliations of Reported to Adjusted operating results are available in the Appendix.

Sales of $713 million, up $82 million, or 13% compared with the prior year;

Total A&D market sales increased 20%, while total Commercial market sales were essentially flat;

In our A&D markets, we experienced higher sales in the defense markets principally driven by continued strong demand for our defense electronics products, as well as strong growth in OEM sales in the commercial aerospace market;

In our Commercial markets, we experienced solid growth in the power & process markets, while sales in the general industrial market declined modestly; and

Adjusted operating income of $100 million increased 23%, while Adjusted operating margin increased 110 basis points to 14.0%, principally driven by favorable overhead absorption and mix on higher revenues in the Defense Electronics segment, partially offset by an unfavorable naval contract adjustment in the Naval & Power segment.

First Quarter 2024 Segment Performance

Aerospace & Industrial

(In millions) Q1-2024 Q1-2023 Change Reported Sales $ 219 $ 202 8 % Operating income $ 27 $ 27 3 % Operating margin 12.5 % 13.1 % (60 bps) Adjusted (1) Sales $ 219 $ 202 8 % Operating income $ 27 $ 27 3 % Operating margin 12.5 % 13.1 % (60 bps) (1) Note: There were no adjustments to segment operating results.

Sales of $219 million, up $17 million, or 8%;

Strong revenue growth in the commercial aerospace market reflected higher OEM sales of actuation and sensors products, as well as surface treatment services, on narrowbody and widebody platforms;

Higher sales in the aerospace defense market reflected increased actuation development on various fighter jet programs;

General industrial market revenues declined modestly, as the benefit of new product introductions supporting the electrification of vehicles was more than offset by reduced sales of industrial vehicle products on off-highway vehicle platforms, and lower sales of industrial automation and services; and

Operating income was $27 million, up 3% from the prior year, while operating margin decreased 60 basis points to 12.5%, as favorable absorption on higher sales was offset by unfavorable mix and the timing of development programs.

Defense Electronics

(In millions) Q1-2024 Q1-2023 Change Reported Sales $ 212 $ 162 31 % Operating income $ 48 $ 23 106 % Operating margin 22.7 % 14.4 % 830 bps Adjusted (1) Sales $ 212 $ 162 31 % Operating income $ 48 $ 23 106 % Operating margin 22.7 % 14.4 % 830 bps (1) Note: There were no adjustments to segment operating results.

Sales of $212 million, up $50 million, or 31%;

Higher revenue in the aerospace defense market was principally driven by increased sales of our embedded computing equipment on various fighter jet, unmanned aerial vehicle and helicopter programs;

Strong revenue growth in the ground defense market reflected the robust demand and higher sales of tactical battlefield communications equipment;

Higher commercial aerospace market revenue reflected increased OEM sales of avionics and electronics on various platforms; and

Operating income was $48 million, up 106% from the prior year, while operating margin increased 830 basis points to 22.7%, mainly reflecting improved absorption and mix on higher revenues.

Naval & Power

(In millions) Q1-2024 Q1-2023 Change Reported Sales $ 282 $ 266 6 % Operating income $ 35 $ 38 (7 %) Operating margin 12.5 % 14.3 % (180 bps) Adjusted (1) Sales $ 282 $ 266 6 % Operating income $ 35 $ 41 (13 %) Operating margin 12.5 % 15.3 % (280 bps) (1) Reconciliations of Reported to Adjusted operating results are available in the Appendix.

Sales of $282 million, up $16 million, or 6%;

Higher revenue in the aerospace defense market was primarily driven by increased sales of our arresting systems equipment supporting various domestic and international customers;

Naval defense market revenue increases principally reflected higher revenues on the Columbia-class submarine, partially offset by timing of revenues on the Virginia-class submarine and CVN-80 aircraft carrier programs;

Higher power & process market revenues mainly reflected increased commercial nuclear aftermarket sales supporting the maintenance of operating reactors in the U.S. and Canada; and

Adjusted operating income was $35 million, down 13% from the prior year, while adjusted operating margin decreased 280 basis points to 12.5%, as favorable absorption on higher revenues was more than offset by an unfavorable naval contract adjustment.

Free Cash Flow

(In millions) Q1-2024 Q1-2023 Change Net cash used for operating activities $ (46 ) $ (92 ) 50 % Capital expenditures (12 ) (11 ) (13 %) Reported free cash flow $ (58 ) $ (102 ) 44 % Adjusted free cash flow (1) $ (58 ) $ (92 ) 37 % (1) A reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted free cash flow is available in the Appendix.

Reported free cash flow of ($58) million increased $45 million, primarily due to higher cash earnings and the timing of tax payments, as well as a $10 million legal settlement payment made in the prior year;

Adjusted free cash flow of ($58) million increased $35 million;

Capital expenditures increased $1 million compared with the prior year period, primarily due to higher growth investments in the Defense Electronics segment.

New Orders and Backlog

New orders of $901 million increased 26% compared with the prior year and generated an overall book-to-bill that exceeded 1.25x, principally driven by strong demand for defense electronics and naval defense products within our A&D markets; and

Backlog of $3.1 billion, up 7% from December 31, 2023, reflects higher demand in both our A&D and Commercial markets.

Share Repurchase and Dividends

During the first quarter, the Company repurchased 52,612 shares of its common stock for approximately $12 million; and

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 a share.

Full-Year 2024 Guidance

The Company is increasing its full-year 2024 Adjusted financial guidance (1) as follows:

($ In millions, except EPS) 2024 Adjusted

Non-GAAP Guidance

(Prior) 2024 Adjusted

Non-GAAP Guidance

(Current) Change vs 2023

Adjusted

(Current) Total Sales $2,960 - $3,010 $2,985 - $3,035 Up 5% - 7% Operating Income $514 - $528 $518 - $533 Up 5% - 8% Operating Margin 17.4% - 17.6% 17.4% - 17.6% Up 0 - 20 bps Diluted EPS $10.00 - $10.30 $10.10 - $10.40 Up 8% - 11% Free Cash Flow $415 - $435 $415 - $435 Up 0% - 5% (1) Reconciliations of Reported to Adjusted 2023 operating results and 2024 financial guidance are available in the Appendix.

A more detailed breakdown of the Company’s 2024 financial guidance by segment and by market, as well as all reconciliations of Reported GAAP amounts to Adjusted non-GAAP amounts, can be found in the accompanying schedules. Historical financial results are available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Product sales $ 595,704 $ 524,881 Service sales 117,463 105,979 Total net sales 713,167 630,860 Cost of product sales 389,477 343,757 Cost of service sales 69,935 65,695 Total cost of sales 459,412 409,452 Gross profit 253,755 221,408 Research and development expenses 22,980 22,024 Selling expenses 36,765 32,425 General and administrative expenses 94,049 88,344 Operating income 99,961 78,615 Interest expense 10,570 12,944 Other income, net 9,608 7,767 Earnings before income taxes 98,999 73,438 Provision for income taxes (22,504 ) (16,592 ) Net earnings $ 76,495 $ 56,846 Net earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 2.00 $ 1.48 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.99 $ 1.48 Dividends per share $ 0.20 $ 0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 38,254 38,303 Diluted 38,431 38,516

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands, except par value) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 338,034 $ 406,867 Receivables, net 776,662 732,678 Inventories, net 553,037 510,033 Other current assets 69,483 67,502 Total current assets 1,737,216 1,717,080 Property, plant, and equipment, net 329,347 332,796 Goodwill 1,552,343 1,558,826 Other intangible assets, net 542,335 557,612 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 133,846 141,435 Prepaid pension asset 267,334 261,869 Other assets 49,661 51,351 Total assets $ 4,612,082 $ 4,620,969 Liabilities Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 90,000 $ — Accounts payable 233,818 243,833 Accrued expenses 158,089 188,039 Deferred revenue 297,545 303,872 Other current liabilities 78,823 70,800 Total current liabilities 858,275 806,544 Long-term debt, net 960,009 1,050,362 Deferred tax liabilities 128,000 132,319 Accrued pension and other postretirement benefit costs 67,446 66,875 Long-term operating lease liability 111,981 118,611 Long-term portion of environmental reserves 13,439 12,784 Other liabilities 92,753 105,061 Total liabilities $ 2,231,903 $ 2,292,556 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $1 par value $ 49,187 $ 49,187 Additional paid in capital 133,166 140,182 Retained earnings 3,556,572 3,487,751 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (228,255 ) (213,223 ) Less: cost of treasury stock (1,130,491 ) (1,135,484 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,380,179 2,328,413 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,612,082 $ 4,620,969

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

The Corporation supplements its financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial information. Curtiss-Wright believes that these Adjusted (non-GAAP) measures provide investors with improved transparency in order to better measure Curtiss-Wright’s ongoing operating and financial performance and better comparisons of our key financial metrics to our peers. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures, and other companies may define such measures differently. Curtiss-Wright encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of “Reported” GAAP amounts to “Adjusted” non-GAAP amounts are furnished within this release.

The following definitions are provided:

Adjusted Sales, Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Earnings and Diluted EPS

These Adjusted financials are defined as Reported Sales, Operating Income, Operating Margin, Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Share under GAAP excluding: (i) the impact of first year purchase accounting costs associated with acquisitions, specifically one-time inventory step-up, backlog amortization, deferred revenue adjustments and transaction costs; and (ii) the sale or divestiture of a business or product line, as applicable.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 % Change As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Reported Adjusted Sales: Aerospace & Industrial $ 219,325 $ — $ 219,325 $ 202,447 $ — $ 202,447 8 % 8 % Defense Electronics 211,741 — 211,741 162,154 — 162,154 31 % 31 % Naval & Power 282,101 — 282,101 266,259 — 266,259 6 % 6 % Total sales $ 713,167 $ — $ 713,167 $ 630,860 $ — $ 630,860 13 % 13 % Operating income (expense): Aerospace & Industrial $ 27,466 $ — $ 27,466 $ 26,545 $ — $ 26,545 3 % 3 % Defense Electronics 48,081 — 48,081 23,368 — 23,368 106 % 106 % Naval & Power (1) 35,191 — 35,191 37,937 2,676 40,613 (7 )% (13 )% Total segments $ 110,738 $ — $ 110,738 $ 87,850 $ 2,676 $ 90,526 26 % 22 % Corporate and other (10,777 ) — (10,777 ) (9,235 ) — (9,235 ) (17 )% (17 )% Total operating income $ 99,961 $ — $ 99,961 $ 78,615 $ 2,676 $ 81,291 27 % 23 % Operating margins: As Reported Adjusted As Reported Adjusted Reported Adjusted Aerospace & Industrial 12.5 % 12.5 % 13.1 % 13.1 % (60 bps) (60 bps) Defense Electronics 22.7 % 22.7 % 14.4 % 14.4 % 830 bps 830 bps Naval & Power 12.5 % 12.5 % 14.3 % 15.3 % (180 bps) (280 bps) Total Curtiss-Wright 14.0 % 14.0 % 12.5 % 12.9 % 150 bps 110 bps Segment margins 15.5 % 15.5 % 13.9 % 14.3 % 160 bps 120 bps (1) Excludes first year purchase accounting adjustments.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AS REPORTED SALES TO ADJUSTED SALES BY END MARKET (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 2024 vs. 2023 Reported Sales Adjustments Adjusted Sales Reported Sales Adjustments Adjusted Sales Change in Reported Sales Change in Adjusted Sales Aerospace & Defense markets: Aerospace Defense $ 132,074 $ — $ 132,074 $ 99,879 $ — $ 99,879 32 % 32 % Ground Defense 90,760 — 90,760 66,256 — 66,256 37 % 37 % Naval Defense 177,647 — 177,647 171,956 — 171,956 3 % 3 % Commercial Aerospace 89,775 — 89,775 70,490 — 70,490 27 % 27 % Total Aerospace & Defense $ 490,256 $ — $ 490,256 $ 408,581 $ — $ 408,581 20 % 20 % Commercial markets: Power & Process 124,039 — 124,039 120,339 — 120,339 3 % 3 % General Industrial 98,872 — 98,872 101,940 — 101,940 (3 %) (3 %) Total Commercial $ 222,911 $ — $ 222,911 $ 222,279 $ — $ 222,279 0 % 0 % Total Curtiss-Wright $ 713,167 $ — $ 713,167 $ 630,860 $ — $ 630,860 13 % 13 %

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Diluted earnings per share - As Reported $ 1.99 $ 1.48 First year purchase accounting adjustments — 0.05 Diluted earnings per share - Adjusted (1) $ 1.99 $ 1.53 (1) All adjustments are presented net of income taxes.

Organic Sales and Organic Operating Income

The Corporation discloses organic sales and organic operating income because the Corporation believes it provides investors with insight as to the Company’s ongoing business performance. Organic sales and organic operating income are defined as sales and operating income, excluding contributions from acquisitions and results of operations from divested businesses or product lines during the last twelve months, and foreign currency fluctuations.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 vs. 2023 Aerospace & Industrial Defense Electronics Naval & Power Total Curtiss-Wright Sales Operating income Sales Operating income Sales Operating income Sales Operating income As Reported 8% 3% 31% 106% 6% (7%) 13% 27% Less: Acquisitions 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Foreign Currency 0% 2% (1%) 0% 0% 0% 0% 1% Organic 8% 5% 30% 106% 6% (7%) 13% 28%

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

The Corporation discloses free cash flow because it measures cash flow available for investing and financing activities. Free cash flow represents cash available to repay outstanding debt, invest in the business, acquire businesses, return capital to shareholders and make other strategic investments. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow excludes: (i) payments associated with the Westinghouse legal settlement in the prior year period. The Corporation discloses adjusted free cash flow conversion because it measures the proportion of net earnings converted into free cash flow and is defined as adjusted free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ($'s in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash used for operating activities $ (45,633 ) $ (91,599 ) Capital expenditures (12,055 ) (10,661 ) Free cash flow $ (57,688 ) $ (102,260 ) Westinghouse legal settlement — 10,000 Adjusted free cash flow $ (57,688 ) $ (92,260 ) Adjusted free cash flow conversion (75 %) (157 %)

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION 2024 Guidance As of May 1, 2024 ($'s in millions, except per share data) 2023

Reported

(GAAP) 2023

Adjustments

(Non-GAAP)(1,2) 2023

Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)(1) 2024

Reported Guidance

(GAAP) 2024

Adjustments

(Non-GAAP) 2024

Adjusted Guidance

(Non-GAAP) Low High Low High Chg

vs 2023

Adjusted Sales: Aerospace & Industrial $ 887 $ — $ 887 $ 915 $ 930 $ — $ 915 $ 930 3 - 5% Defense Electronics 816 — 816 882 897 — 882 897 8 - 10% Naval & Power 1,142 — 1,142 1,188 1,208 — 1,188 1,208 4 - 6% Total sales $ 2,845 $ — $ 2,845 $ 2,985 $ 3,035 $ — $ 2,985 $ 3,035 5 to 7% Operating income: Aerospace & Industrial $ 145 $ — $ 145 $ 152 $ 156 $ — $ 152 $ 156 5 - 8% Defense Electronics 192 — 192 212 218 — 212 218 11 - 13% Naval & Power 189 9 198 192 197 — 192 197 (3) - (1)% Total segments 526 9 535 556 571 — 556 571 Corporate and other (42 ) — (42 ) (38 ) (39 ) — (38 ) (39 ) Total operating income $ 485 $ 9 $ 494 $ 518 $ 533 $ — $ 518 $ 533 5 to 8% Interest expense $ (51 ) $ — $ (51 ) $ (44 ) $ (45 ) $ — $ (44 ) $ (45 ) Other income, net 30 — 30 34 35 — 34 35 Earnings before income taxes 463 9 472 508 524 — 508 524 Provision for income taxes (109 ) (2 ) (111 ) (119 ) (123 ) — (119 ) (123 ) Net earnings $ 355 $ 6 $ 361 $ 389 $ 400 $ — $ 389 $ 400 Diluted earnings per share $ 9.20 $ 0.18 $ 9.38 $ 10.10 $ 10.40 $ — $ 10.10 $ 10.40 8 to 11% Diluted shares outstanding 38.5 38.5 38.5 38.5 38.5 38.5 Effective tax rate 23.4 % 23.4 % 23.5 % 23.5 % 23.5 % 23.5 % Operating margins: Aerospace & Industrial 16.4 % 16.4 % 16.6 % 16.8 % 16.6 % 16.8 % 20 to 40 bps Defense Electronics 23.5 % 23.5 % 24.0 % 24.2 % 24.0 % 24.2 % 50 to 70 bps Naval & Power 16.6 % 17.4 % 16.1 % 16.3 % 16.1 % 16.3 % (110 to 130 bps) Total operating margin 17.0 % 17.4 % 17.4 % 17.6 % 17.4 % 17.6 % 0 to 20 bps Free cash flow $ 403 $ 10 $ 413 $ 415 $ 435 $ — $ 415 $ 435 0 to 5% Notes: Full year amounts may not add due to rounding. (1) 2023 Adjusted financials exclude the impact of first year purchase accounting adjustments. (2) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. 2023 Adjusted Free Cash Flow excluded a legal settlement payment of $10 million.

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION 2024 Sales Growth Guidance by End Market As of May 1, 2024 2024 % Change vs. 2023 Adjusted Prior Current % Total Sales Aerospace & Defense Markets Aerospace Defense 5 - 7% 6 - 8% 20% Ground Defense 4 - 6% 10 - 12% 11% Naval Defense 3 - 5% 3 - 5% 25% Commercial Aerospace 10 - 12% 10 - 12% 12% Total Aerospace & Defense 5 - 7% 6 - 8% 68% Commercial Markets Power & Process 3 - 5% 4 - 6% 18% General Industrial 1 - 3% 1 - 3% 15% Total Commercial 2 - 4% 2 - 4% 32% Total Curtiss-Wright Sales 4 - 6% 5 - 7% 100% Note: Sales percentages may not add due to rounding.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 8,600 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

Certain statements made in this press release, including statements about future revenue, financial performance guidance, quarterly and annual revenue, net income, operating income growth, future business opportunities, cost saving initiatives, the successful integration of the Company’s acquisitions, and future cash flow from operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements present management's expectations, beliefs, plans and objectives regarding future financial performance, and assumptions or judgments concerning such performance. Any discussions contained in this press release, except to the extent that they contain historical facts, are forward-looking and accordingly involve estimates, assumptions, judgments, and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in the competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; a change in government spending; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; and other factors that generally affect the business of aerospace, defense contracting, electronics, marine, and industrial companies. Such factors are detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

