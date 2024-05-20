Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced it has been awarded a $16 million contract by Iron Bow, acting as the prime contractor, to provide the U.S. Air Force (USAF) with an integrated solution that provides optimization and improvement for deployable communications. Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright will provide the USAF with its PacStar® 400 series modules and Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) integration. Curtiss-Wright’s products have been approved to provide connectivity to Department of Defense Information Networks (DoDIN) from anywhere in the world. In addition, Curtiss-Wright’s solution will use software automation to improve connectivity and network security for multiple classification levels. The contract has an estimated lifetime value in excess of $60 million.

"We are very excited to have been selected to provide our trusted tactical battlefield communications modules with CSfC cybersecurity and encryption integration for use in this agile communications solution,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “In addition to our previous successful support of U.S. Army and Marine Corps’ modernization efforts, this contract represents a significant deployment for the U.S. Air Force using Curtiss-Wright’s PacStar product line, including its proprietary IQ-Core Software integrated network communications management tool, for deployable communications missions.”

Curtiss-Wright is performing the work within its Defense Solutions division in the Defense Electronics segment and the contract runs through the end of 2027.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of approximately 8,600 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright, headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements, including statements relating to Curtiss-Wright Corporation's expectations of future performance of our tactical networking products, the performance of its products on these communications platforms, the long term value of this contract, and future opportunities associated with this program, are not considered historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: a reduction in anticipated orders; an economic downturn; changes in competitive marketplace and/or customer requirements; a change in US government spending; an inability to perform customer contracts at anticipated cost levels; and other factors that generally affect the business of aerospace, defense contracting, marine, electronics and industrial companies. Please refer to the Company's current SEC filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for further information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240520295501/en/