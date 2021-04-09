Log in
Curtiss-Wright Corporation

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION

(CW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Curtiss Wright : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/09/2021 | 08:03am EDT
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) expects to release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A webcast conference call will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:00 am ET for management to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2021 financial performance. Lynn M. Bamford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

The financial press release, access to the webcast and the financial presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section on Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com.

In addition, the Listen-Only dial-in number for domestic callers is (844) 220-4970, while international callers can dial (262) 558-6349.

For those unable to join the live presentation, a webcast replay will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website beginning one hour after the call takes place. A conference call replay will also be available for seven days.

Access Conference Call Replay:

Domestic

(855) 859-2056

International

(404) 537-3406

Conference ID

3289007

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 478 M - -
Net income 2021 287 M - -
Net Debt 2021 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 5 058 M 5 058 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,27x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Curtiss-Wright Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 142,20 $
Last Close Price 123,61 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lynn M. Bamford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
K. Christopher Farkas Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Charles Adams Executive Chairman
Kevin Michael Rayment Chief Operating Officer
Albert E. Smith Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION5.58%5 058
SAFRAN4.11%61 339
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED-0.44%33 694
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-23.42%18 493
HEICO CORPORATION-3.23%16 758
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.11.46%13 793
