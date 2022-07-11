Log in
    CW   US2315611010

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION

(CW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
131.00 USD   -0.08%
Curtiss-Wright to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/11/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) expects to release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. A webcast conference call will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 10:00 am ET for management to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2022 financial performance. Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

The financial press release, access to the webcast and the financial presentation will be posted in the Investor Relations section on Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com/investor-relations/.

In addition, the dial-in number for domestic callers is (866) 374-5140, while international callers can dial (404) 400-0571. The PIN code for all participants is 71170317#.

For those unable to join the live presentation, a webcast replay will be available within the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website beginning one hour after the call takes place.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of 7,800 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.


© Business Wire 2022
