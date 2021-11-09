Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that Lynn M. Bamford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 10, and Thursday, November 11, 2021. A fireside chat discussion and simultaneous webcast will take place on Thursday, November 11 at 8:30 am ET. There will be no formal presentation at this event.

A link to the webcast and a copy of the latest slide presentation are available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days on the company’s website shortly after completion of the discussion.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the Aerospace and Defense markets, and to the Commercial markets including Power, Process and General Industrial. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

