    CW   US2315611010

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION

(CW)
  Report
Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference

11/09/2021 | 05:02pm EST
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that Lynn M. Bamford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 10, and Thursday, November 11, 2021. A fireside chat discussion and simultaneous webcast will take place on Thursday, November 11 at 8:30 am ET. There will be no formal presentation at this event.

A link to the webcast and a copy of the latest slide presentation are available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days on the company’s website shortly after completion of the discussion.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the Aerospace and Defense markets, and to the Commercial markets including Power, Process and General Industrial. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 487 M - -
Net income 2021 281 M - -
Net Debt 2021 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 5 284 M 5 284 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 81,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 134,65 $
Average target price 157,10 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lynn M. Bamford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
K. Christopher Farkas Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
David Charles Adams Executive Chairman
Kevin Michael Rayment Chief Operating Officer
Albert E. Smith Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION15.73%5 284
SAFRAN3.60%59 345
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED9.01%37 178
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD4.97%24 772
HEICO CORPORATION9.83%18 933
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.-8.89%14 097