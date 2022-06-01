Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Curtiss-Wright Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CW   US2315611010

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORPORATION

(CW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/01 04:00:02 pm EDT
142.22 USD   +0.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/01/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference. A fireside chat discussion and simultaneous webcast will take place on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 9:10 am ET. There will be no formal presentation at this event.

A link to the webcast and a copy of the latest slide presentation are available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days on the company’s website shortly after completion of the discussion.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of 7,800 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 554 M - -
Net income 2022 295 M - -
Net Debt 2022 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 5 458 M 5 458 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 77,5%
