Honeywell, Curtiss-Wright Receive Certification for 25-Hour Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorders

Variants of Honeywell Connected Recorder-25 are now type-certified for use on Boeing 737, 767 and 777 production aircraft

PARIS AIRSHOW – Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that their jointly developed Honeywell Connected Recorder-25 (HCR-25) cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) variants have now been type-certified for Boeing 737, 767 and 777 production aircraft. As a result of the certification, any airline can now order the HCR-25 recorders directly from Boeing or Honeywell, and instruct Boeing to install the CVR or FDR on their aircraft. This is the first Curtiss-Wright product type-certified on 737, 767 and 777 aircraft.

Based on Curtiss-Wright’s compact, lightweight Fortress® CVR technology and Honeywell’s proven Honeywell Flight Recorder 5 (HFR5) design concept, the HCR-25 is compliant with the latest regulations and requirements to meet the mandate from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) of minimum 25-hour cockpit voice recording for aircraft weighing over 27,000 kilograms. Numerous regions around the globe have issued related mandates in accordance with EASA, including Europe, Canada, Mexico and Singapore.

“Reliable cockpit voice and flight data recorders are vital to fight safety, and since 2019 we’ve been working with Curtiss-Wright to design and develop the next generation of mandate-compliant voice and data recorders using real-time connectivity. Through increased connectivity, aircraft operators have another source of data collection to improve aircraft maintenance and performance,” said Steve Hadden, vice president, Services & Connectivity, Honeywell Aerospace.

"We are proud to announce this important Boeing type-certification milestone that allows the commercial airline industry to take advantage of the latest generation of Curtiss-Wright’s voice and flight data recorders,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “For over 60 years, our flight data recorders have enhanced aviation safety, and we are extremely pleased to be working with Honeywell to ensure that this legacy continues.”

Curtiss-Wright is the exclusive supplier of Honeywell’s next-generation recorders for the air transport and business aviation markets. Along with added connectivity, these next-generation recorders are ideal for both new installations and retrofit applications and provide an easy upgrade that saves installation time and lowers costs due to their design as form-fit replacements for Honeywell’s HFR5 series CVR and FDR units.

Curtiss-Wright designs and manufactures its flight recorder products at its Bournemouth, England, facility.

