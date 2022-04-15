Log in
    7085   JP3205100005

CURVES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(7085)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/15 02:00:00 am EDT
749.00 JPY   +2.74%
02:40aCURVES : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended February 28 2022
PU
02:40aCURVES : Notice Concerning Differences between Financial Forecasts and Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending August 31, 2022
PU
02:40aCURVES : Supplementary Material Consolidated Results of Operations for 2Q of FY2022
PU
CURVES : Supplementary Material Consolidated Results of Operations for 2Q of FY2022

04/15/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Supplementary Material: Consolidated Results of Operations for 2Q of FY ending August 31, 2022

April 15, 2022

TSE Prime Market7085 CURVES HOLDINGS, Co., Ltd.

Table of Contents

1. Operations results of 2Q of 3

FY 8/2022

2. Business outline and updates for 2Q 15

3. Forecasts and strategies for 2nd Half 28 of FY 8/2022 and beyond

Appendix 36

Operations Results of

2Q of FY 8/2022

Consolidated Statement of Income

4

(million yen)

FY 8/2022 (current) Half year (9-2) Actual

FY 8/2021 (previous) Half year (9-2) Actual

Year on Year

FY 8/2022 (current)

Half year (9-2) Forecast

To Forecast

Sales

13,443

11,891

113.0%

13,050

+393

Cost of Sales

7,537

6,928

108.8%

COS ratio

56.1%

58.3%

SGA

4,176

4,092

102.1%

incl. Amortization for goodwill/trademarks

569

533

Operating profit

1,729

871

198.4%

1,400

+329

(Operating ratio)

12.9%

7.3%

10.7%

Ordinary profit

1,850

669

276.5%

1,380

+470

(Ord profit ratio)

13.8%

5.6%

10.6%

Net profit

1,207

347

347.5%

899

+308

(Net profit ratio)

9.0%

2.9%

6.9%

Consolidated Statement of Income (by region) 5

* Sales and Operating Profit for the International segment

The international segment comprises of the global franchise business and European franchiser operations by 2 subsidiaries (Curves International, Inc. and Curves Europe B.V.). Sales and operating profit for the international segment do not include incomes from royalty fees and equipment sales from the domestic business to Curves International, as well as the costs for management fee payments from the 2 subsidiaries to the Japanese entity.

* Adjustments for operating profit

Expenses not attributable to specific regions, including amortizations for goodwill and trademark rights.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Curves Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 796 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2022 2 087 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,8x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 67 110 M 533 M 533 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 565
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart CURVES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CURVES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURVES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 729,00 JPY
Average target price 1 200,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 64,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takeshi Masumoto Director
Shinya Matsuda Director & General Manager-Administration
Motoaki Kuniyasu Independent Outside Director
Sadayoshi Yamamoto Independent Outside Director
Masahide Teraishi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURVES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.19%533
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-4.74%7 189
BASIC-FIT N.V.1.67%3 027
LIFE TIME GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-10.87%2 884
SMARTFIT ESCOLA DE GINÁSTICA E DANÇA S.A.20.63%2 411
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY21.10%1 872