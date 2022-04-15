CURVES : Supplementary Material Consolidated Results of Operations for 2Q of FY2022

Supplementary Material: Consolidated Results of Operations for 2Q of FY ending August 31, 2022
Table of Contents
1. Operations results of 2Q of 3
FY 8/2022
2. Business outline and updates for 2Q 15
3. Forecasts and strategies for 2nd Half 28 of FY 8/2022 and beyond
Appendix 36
Operations Results of
2Q of FY 8/2022
Consolidated Statement of Income
4
|
(million yen)
|
FY 8/2022 (current) Half year (9-2) Actual
|
FY 8/2021 (previous) Half year (9-2) Actual
|
Year on Year
|
FY 8/2022 (current)
Half year (9-2) Forecast
|
To Forecast
|
Sales
|
13,443
|
11,891
|
113.0%
|
13,050
|
+393
|
Cost of Sales
|
7,537
|
6,928
|
108.8%
|
（COS ratio）
|
56.1%
|
58.3%
|
SGA
|
4,176
|
4,092
|
102.1%
|
incl. Amortization for goodwill/trademarks
|
569
|
533
|
Operating profit
|
1,729
|
871
|
198.4%
|
1,400
|
+329
|
(Operating ratio)
|
12.9%
|
7.3%
|
10.7%
|
Ordinary profit
|
1,850
|
669
|
276.5%
|
1,380
|
+470
|
(Ord profit ratio)
|
13.8%
|
5.6%
|
10.6%
|
Net profit
|
1,207
|
347
|
347.5%
|
899
|
+308
|
(Net profit ratio)
|
9.0%
|
2.9%
|
6.9%
Consolidated Statement of Income (by region) 5
* Sales and Operating Profit for the International segment
The international segment comprises of the global franchise business and European franchiser operations by 2 subsidiaries (Curves International, Inc. and Curves Europe B.V.). Sales and operating profit for the international segment do not include incomes from royalty fees and equipment sales from the domestic business to Curves International, as well as the costs for management fee payments from the 2 subsidiaries to the Japanese entity.
* Adjustments for operating profit
Expenses not attributable to specific regions, including amortizations for goodwill and trademark rights.
