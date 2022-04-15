CURVES : Supplementary Material Consolidated Results of Operations for 2Q of FY2022

Supplementary Material: Consolidated Results of Operations for 2Q of FY ending August 31, 2022 April 15, 2022 TSE Prime Market：7085 CURVES HOLDINGS, Co., Ltd.

Table of Contents

1. Operations results of 2Q of 3

FY 8/2022

2. Business outline and updates for 2Q 15

3. Forecasts and strategies for 2nd Half 28 of FY 8/2022 and beyond

Appendix 36

Operations Results of

2Q of FY 8/2022

Consolidated Statement of Income

4

(million yen) FY 8/2022 (current) Half year (9-2) Actual FY 8/2021 (previous) Half year (9-2) Actual Year on Year FY 8/2022 (current) Half year (9-2) Forecast To Forecast Sales 13,443 11,891 113.0% 13,050 +393 Cost of Sales 7,537 6,928 108.8% （COS ratio） 56.1% 58.3% SGA 4,176 4,092 102.1% incl. Amortization for goodwill/trademarks 569 533 Operating profit 1,729 871 198.4% 1,400 +329 (Operating ratio) 12.9% 7.3% 10.7% Ordinary profit 1,850 669 276.5% 1,380 +470 (Ord profit ratio) 13.8% 5.6% 10.6% Net profit 1,207 347 347.5% 899 +308 (Net profit ratio) 9.0% 2.9% 6.9%

Consolidated Statement of Income (by region) 5

* Sales and Operating Profit for the International segment

The international segment comprises of the global franchise business and European franchiser operations by 2 subsidiaries (Curves International, Inc. and Curves Europe B.V.). Sales and operating profit for the international segment do not include incomes from royalty fees and equipment sales from the domestic business to Curves International, as well as the costs for management fee payments from the 2 subsidiaries to the Japanese entity.

* Adjustments for operating profit

Expenses not attributable to specific regions, including amortizations for goodwill and trademark rights.