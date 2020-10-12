Log in
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 10/09
740 JPY   +1.93%
Italian yields at record lows as markets bet on a further ECB boost

10/12/2020 | 03:54am EDT

* Italy 30-year yields drop to fresh record low of 1.60%

* Spain, Portugal 10-year yields drop below 0.20%

* Bund-Treasury spread widens as U.S. powers ahead

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Southern European government bond yields are hovering near record lows as investors anticipate a fresh round of European Central Bank stimulus to help jumpstart an economy that has had a bumpy recovery from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis.

Italian 30-year government bond yields hit a new record low on Monday while Spanish and Portuguese borrowing costs were also hovering around one-year lows, with their 10-year yields heading back towards zero.

This reflects a slower-than-expected economic recovery in Europe and remarks from key policymakers that suggest the need for further monetary and fiscal stimulus, analysts said.

"The main reason is the ever rising probability of ECB support, especially an extension of quantitative easing," said ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. "Recent remarks by (ECB chief economist) Philip Lane and (ECB executive board member) Isabel Schnabel does suggest this is an environment for duration and spreads," he added.

Indeed, the long end of Italian and Spanish bond curves have been particular performers, with Italian 30-year yields dropping seven basis points on Friday alone to 1.60% and down about 40 basis points over the past month.

It hit a new record low of 1.598% on Monday.

Benchmark 10-year yields for Spain and Portugal are at 0.17% and 0.18% respectively, with analysts refusing to rule out a first-time dip into negative territory for this debt.

Pictet Asset Management chief economist Frederic Ducrozet pointed out that the ECB's Lane used the word "uncertainty" 11 times and the word "fiscal" 16 times in a recent Wall Street Journal interview.

"That's all you need to know about the ECB's outlook right now," he said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the economic divergence with the United States continues apace, and bond markets are reflecting this.

The spread between German Bund yields and their U.S. Treasury counterparts is at its widest since March on 132 basis points.

"The U.S. has been doing a lot better economically in this recession than Europe, but there is a lot of hard data this week that should give us a better picture," said Bouvet of ING.

It will take awhile for the effects of the upcoming presidential election and mooted fiscal package to make themselves clear, he added.

Later this week, there's bond auctions from Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, France and Spain in a busy week for debt supply.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by William Maclean)

Financials
Sales 2020 24 872 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2020 672 M 6,37 M 6,37 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 103x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 69 455 M 658 M 658 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,79x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 486
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart CURVES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CURVES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CURVES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 940,00 JPY
Last Close Price 740,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Masumoto President & Representative Director
Shinya Matsuda Director & General Manager-Administration
Maki Sakamoto Director
Yoko Masumoto Director
Osamu Koshidaka Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CURVES HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.00%658
PLANET FITNESS, INC.-9.48%5 409
BASIC-FIT N.V.-30.28%1 673
LEEJAM SPORTS COMPANY-11.96%997
TOSHO CO., LTD.-47.14%479
POWER WIND HEALTH INDUSTRY INCORPORATED-15.16%417
