Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Curzon Energy Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CZN   GB00BD97ND60

CURZON ENERGY PLC

(CZN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:45:00 2020-11-11 am EST
0.7750 GBX   -.--%
11:40aCurzon Energy says Technology Metals Market extends exclusivity period
AN
05/05Curzon Energy : Title2023 AGM NOM
PU
05/05Curzon Energy : Title2023 AGM Proxy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Curzon Energy says Technology Metals Market extends exclusivity period

05/11/2023 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Curzon Energy PLC on Thursday said Technology Metals Market Ltd informed it of a further extension of the existing exclusivity period until Friday next week, under the terms of the letter of intent signed last month.

The London-based investor and developer in US based natural gas projects said both parties continue to "diligently work"towards the execution and delivery of a definitive purchase agreement.

Curzon Energy said it would continue to update the market on progress as appropriate.

In mid-April, Curzon Energy said it was in Technology Metals Market Ltd over reverse takeover, after executing a letter of intent which has begun an initial 18-day period of exclusivity to conduct due diligence on each other.

It also said Technology Metals Market will also provide Curzon Energy a working capital facility of up to GBP750,000 in the form of a one-year loan note, carrying an annual interest rate of 10% and convertible at the price of any subsequent share issue alongside the potential reverse takeover transaction.

Shares in Curzon Energy are currently suspended.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CURZON ENERGY PLC 0.00% 0.775 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.95% 111.1996 Real-time Quote.-47.20%
All news about CURZON ENERGY PLC
11:40aCurzon Energy says Technology Metals Market extends exclusivity period
AN
05/05Curzon Energy : Title2023 AGM NOM
PU
05/05Curzon Energy : Title2023 AGM Proxy
PU
04/28Vox Valor loss widens; Curzon reverse takeover woes
AN
04/28Curzon Energy Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/28Curzon Energy Plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/19Curzon Energy in reverse takeover talks, ends other talks
AN
04/19Curzon Energy Ends Reverse Takeover Talks with Poseidon Enhanced Technologies
MT
04/19Curzon Energy Begins Talks for Potential Reverse Takeover by Technology Metals Market
MT
04/19Curzon Energy Plc cancelled the acquisition of Poseidon Plastics Ltd.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,70 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,02 M 0,97 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart CURZON ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Curzon Energy Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott Christopher Kaintz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Russell McGoldrick Non-Executive Chairman
Owen Arthur May Non-Executive Director
Sam Quinn Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CURZON ENERGY PLC0.00%1
CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.16.19%5 414
SNGN ROMGAZ SA1.46%3 290
PAREX RESOURCES INC.39.75%2 263
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.-6.53%2 133
PETRORECONCAVO S.A.-41.05%1 152
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer