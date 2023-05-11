Curzon Energy says Technology Metals Market extends exclusivity period

(Alliance News) - Curzon Energy PLC on Thursday said Technology Metals Market Ltd informed it of a further extension of the existing exclusivity period until Friday next week, under the terms of the letter of intent signed last month.

The London-based investor and developer in US based natural gas projects said both parties continue to "diligently work"towards the execution and delivery of a definitive purchase agreement.

Curzon Energy said it would continue to update the market on progress as appropriate.

In mid-April, Curzon Energy said it was in Technology Metals Market Ltd over reverse takeover, after executing a letter of intent which has begun an initial 18-day period of exclusivity to conduct due diligence on each other.

It also said Technology Metals Market will also provide Curzon Energy a working capital facility of up to GBP750,000 in the form of a one-year loan note, carrying an annual interest rate of 10% and convertible at the price of any subsequent share issue alongside the potential reverse takeover transaction.

Shares in Curzon Energy are currently suspended.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

