Hipps will Lead Cushman & Wakefield's Advisory business throughout the state

Cushman & Wakefield announced today that Chris Hipps has joined the firm as Texas Managing Principal. He will start on January 2. Hipps will lead Cushman & Wakefield’s advisory professionals across Texas as the firm further grows, refines and integrates client services; develops new business; and continues to add top talent. He will be based in Dallas.

“Chris’s leadership and experience position Cushman & Wakefield to flourish in Texas, and we’re excited he’s joining our team,” said Victoria Malkin, Cushman & Wakefield Regional President, Central Region. “His addition is a further example of our commitment to Texas and its importance as a global commercial real estate and economic powerhouse. What’s more, Chris is dedicated to strategic growth both organically and through attracting elite talent. Cushman & Wakefield has a long and storied history in Texas, and Chris is the ideal person to lead us into the next chapter.”

Added Hipps, “As the state continues its historical growth trajectory, we have a real opportunity to expand Cushman & Wakefield’s impact across Texas. Each market across the state is unique and offers us the chance to differentiate ourselves. With the industry-leading-talent that we’ve long been known for in Texas – and with those who we will add – we’re well positioned to grow market share and redefine client engagement in the Lone Star State.”

Hipps joins Cushman & Wakefield from CBRE, where he was Senior Managing Director of Advisory and Transaction Services, Investor Services, in the Dallas/Fort Worth region, and focused on integrating brokerage, capital markets and asset services to provide comprehensive solutions to both institutional and middle-market clients. He began his career and spent nearly 25 years with Cadillac Fairview and its successors Prentiss Properties Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust, where his responsibilities included all regional business activities such as acquisitions, dispositions, development, portfolio performance, and leasing and management. His experience includes expertise in development, investment sales and operations for a more than $1 billion portfolio across the Southwest and Western United States.

