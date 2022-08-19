Cushman & Wakefield : 2022 Proxy Statement (Sept. General Meeting)

PROPOSAL - REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, REPURCHASE CONTRACTS AND REPURCHASE COUNTERPARTIES

The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote "FOR" the adoption of the following resolution (the "Share Repurchase Proposal"):

RESOLVED THAT,

the off-market purchase of fully paid ordinary shares, nominal value $0.10 each, of the Company via the form of Share Repurchase Contracts (as defined in subsection (b) below) in an amount not to exceed $300,000,000 be and hereby is approved; the form of share repurchase contracts (the "Share Repurchase Contracts"), copies of which are appended to this Proxy Statement, as may be amended by the Company, for the purchase by the Company of such number of ordinary shares at such prices as may be agreed pursuant to the terms of a Share Repurchase Contract be and are hereby approved, and the Company be and hereby is authorized to enter into any Share Repurchase Contract negotiated and agreed with a Bank (as defined in subsection (c) below); and the counterparties with whom the Company may enter into a Share Repurchase Contract, being the counterparties (or their subsidiaries, successors or affiliates from time to time) included in the Proxy Statement (the "Banks") be, and each hereby is, approved,

provided that, unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company at a general meeting, this authority shall expire on the fifth anniversary of the General Meeting.

What am I voting on?

Cushman & Wakefield plc is organized under the laws of England and Wales and, accordingly, is subject to the requirements of the U.K. Companies Act 2006 (the "UK Companies Act"). Under the UK Companies Act, a repurchase of our ordinary shares through the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") constitutes an "off market" transaction which requires us to follow specific procedures that are different from those applicable to a Delaware-incorporated listed company. As such, these repurchases may only be made pursuant to a form of share repurchase contract which has been approved by our shareholders. In addition, we must only conduct share repurchases through counterparties approved by our shareholders. Further, any share repurchases will be subject to UK stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax ("SDRT") at a rate of 0.5%.

Approval of the repurchase authorization, Share Repurchase Contracts and repurchase counterparties is not an approval of the amount or timing of any repurchase activity. If the Share Repurchase Proposal is approved by our shareholders at the General Meeting, the Company will repurchase shares at its discretion in accordance with a $300 million share repurchase program (which program was approved by the Board of Directors subject to approval by our shareholders). These approvals, if granted, will be valid for five years. There can be no assurance as to whether the Company will repurchase any of its shares or as to the amount of any such repurchases or the prices at which such repurchases may be made. However, if the Share Repurchase Proposal is not approved by our shareholders at the General Meeting, the Company will not be permitted to make any repurchases of our ordinary shares.

What are the material terms of the Share Repurchase Contracts?

We are seeking approval of two forms of Share Repurchase Contract.

The form of repurchase contract attached as Annex A to this Proxy Statement provides that the counterparty will purchase shares on the NYSE at such prices and in such quantities as the Company may instruct from time to time, subject to the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The agreement provides that the counterparty will purchase the ordinary shares as principal and sell any ordinary shares purchased to the Company in record form.

The form attached as Annex B to this Proxy Statement is a form of repurchase plan which we may enter from time to time to purchase a specified dollar amount of ordinary shares on the NYSE each day