Cushman & Wakefield : 2022 Proxy Statement (Sept. General Meeting)
08/19/2022 | 05:06pm EDT
225 West Wacker Drive
Suite 3000
Chicago, Illinois 60606
August 19, 2022
Dear Fellow Shareholder:
On behalf of the Board of Directors and management of Cushman & Wakefield plc, I am pleased to share with you the enclosed materials relating to a general meeting of shareholders, which is being held on September 21, 2022 via live webcast on the Internet at 8:00 a.m. (Central Time) and at our offices at 225 West Wacker Drive, Suite 3000, Chicago, Illinois 60606. This general meeting has been called by the Board of Directors to vote to approve the repurchase authorization, form of share repurchase contracts and repurchase counterparties in connection with the Company's proposed $300 million share repurchase program.
You will be able to attend the meeting and submit questions during the meeting by visiting www.meetnow.global/MKXH6QN. We hope that you will be able to attend the meeting virtually. However, regardless of whether you are present, your vote is very important. We are pleased to offer multiple options for voting your ordinary shares. You may vote by telephone, via the Internet or by mail, as described in the accompanying proxy statement.
Thank you for your support of Cushman & Wakefield plc.
Sincerely yours,
John Forrester
Chief Executive Officer
Notice of General Meeting of Shareholders
September 21, 2022
8:00 a.m. (Central Time)
AGENDA:
1. Vote to approve the repurchase authorization, form of share repurchase contracts and repurchase counterparties.
Only shareholders of record as of August 10, 2022 will be entitled to attend and vote at the general meeting of shareholders (the "General Meeting") and any adjournments or postponements thereof.
The General Meeting will be held via live webcast at www.meetnow.global/MKXH6QN and at our offices at 225 West Wacker Drive, Suite 3000, Chicago, Illinois 60606. We hope that you can attend the General Meeting virtually. Regardless of whether you will attend virtually, please complete and return your proxy so that your shares can be voted at the General Meeting in accordance with your instructions. Any shareholder attending the General Meeting virtually may vote at the General Meeting even if that shareholder returned a proxy.
By Order of the Board of Directors
Brett Soloway
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and
Corporate Secretary
August 19, 2022
This Proxy Statement and accompanying proxy card are first being mailed to shareholders on or about August 22, 2022.
References in this Proxy Statement to "Cushman," "the Company," "we," "us" or "our" refer to Cushman & Wakefield plc and include all of its consolidated subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated or the context requires otherwise. References to the "Board" refer to our Board of Directors.
PROXY SUMMARY INFORMATION
To assist you in reviewing the proposal to be voted upon at the General Meeting, we have summarized important information contained in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should carefully read the entire Proxy Statement before voting.
Voting
Shareholders of record as of August 10, 2022 may cast their votes in any of the following ways:
Virtually at the General
Internet
Phone
Mail
Meeting
Visit www.investorvote.com/ CWK. You will need the15-digitnumber included in your proxy card or voter instruction form.
Call +1 800-652-8683 or the number on your voter instruction form. You will need the
15-digit number included in your proxy card or voter instruction form.
Send your completed and signed proxy card or voter instruction form to the address on your proxy card or voter instruction form.
Online voting will be available during the meeting. To vote online during the meeting, you will need to access the virtual meeting by following the instructions on the proxy card that you received (if you are a shareholder of record) or registering for access to the meeting as described on page 9 of this Proxy Statement (if you are a beneficial owner).
If you physically attend the General Meeting and vote in person, your in-person vote will replace any earlier vote.
Voting Matter and Board Recommendation
Proposal
Board Vote Recommendation
Approval of the repurchase authorization, form of share repurchase
✓ FOR
contracts and repurchase counterparties (page 1)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PROPOSAL - REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, REPURCHASE CONTRACTS AND REPURCHASE
COUNTERPARTIES
1
SECURITY OWNERSHIP
3
INFORMATION ABOUT THE GENERAL MEETING
5
ANNEXES
ANNEX A
- FORM OF REPURCHASE CONTRACT
A-1
ANNEX B
- FORM OF REPURCHASE PLAN
B-1
PROPOSAL - REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, REPURCHASE CONTRACTS AND REPURCHASE COUNTERPARTIES
The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote "FOR" the adoption of the following resolution (the "Share Repurchase Proposal"):
RESOLVED THAT,
the off-market purchase of fully paid ordinary shares, nominal value $0.10 each, of the Company via the form of Share Repurchase Contracts (as defined in subsection (b) below) in an amount not to exceed $300,000,000 be and hereby is approved;
the form of share repurchase contracts (the "Share Repurchase Contracts"), copies of which are appended to this Proxy Statement, as may be amended by the Company, for the purchase by the Company of such number of ordinary shares at such prices as may be agreed pursuant to the terms of a Share Repurchase Contract be and are hereby approved, and the Company be and hereby is authorized to enter into any Share Repurchase Contract negotiated and agreed with a Bank (as defined in subsection (c) below); and
the counterparties with whom the Company may enter into a Share Repurchase Contract, being the counterparties (or their subsidiaries, successors or affiliates from time to time) included in the Proxy Statement (the "Banks") be, and each hereby is, approved,
provided that, unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company at a general meeting, this authority shall expire on the fifth anniversary of the General Meeting.
What am I voting on?
Cushman & Wakefield plc is organized under the laws of England and Wales and, accordingly, is subject to the requirements of the U.K. Companies Act 2006 (the "UK Companies Act"). Under the UK Companies Act, a repurchase of our ordinary shares through the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") constitutes an "off market" transaction which requires us to follow specific procedures that are different from those applicable to a Delaware-incorporated listed company. As such, these repurchases may only be made pursuant to a form of share repurchase contract which has been approved by our shareholders. In addition, we must only conduct share repurchases through counterparties approved by our shareholders. Further, any share repurchases will be subject to UK stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax ("SDRT") at a rate of 0.5%.
Approval of the repurchase authorization, Share Repurchase Contracts and repurchase counterparties is not an approval of the amount or timing of any repurchase activity. If the Share Repurchase Proposal is approved by our shareholders at the General Meeting, the Company will repurchase shares at its discretion in accordance with a $300 million share repurchase program (which program was approved by the Board of Directors subject to approval by our shareholders). These approvals, if granted, will be valid for five years. There can be no assurance as to whether the Company will repurchase any of its shares or as to the amount of any such repurchases or the prices at which such repurchases may be made. However, if the Share Repurchase Proposal is not approved by our shareholders at the General Meeting, the Company will not be permitted to make any repurchases of our ordinary shares.
What are the material terms of the Share Repurchase Contracts?
We are seeking approval of two forms of Share Repurchase Contract.
The form of repurchase contract attached as Annex A to this Proxy Statement provides that the counterparty will purchase shares on the NYSE at such prices and in such quantities as the Company may instruct from time to time, subject to the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The agreement provides that the counterparty will purchase the ordinary shares as principal and sell any ordinary shares purchased to the Company in record form.
The form attached as Annex B to this Proxy Statement is a form of repurchase plan which we may enter from time to time to purchase a specified dollar amount of ordinary shares on the NYSE each day
Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 21:05:15 UTC.