    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
Cushman & Wakefield Appoints Head of Public Sector Project & Development Services

11/02/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
Cushman & Wakefield has appointed former AECOM Director Trevor Stone to lead its UK Project & Development Services (PDS) team's activity with public sector clients.

Stone spent more than 14 years at global infrastructure consulting firm AECOM where he was a Director and Scotland Regional Lead for its Buildings and Places team. Prior to that he spent 18 years at asset management and construction consultancy Currie & Brown, where he led the Public Private Partnerships and Banking Advisory team.

Joining Cushman & Wakefield with a nationwide remit, Stone will be responsible for driving growth in public sector engagement within the PDS team, which provides services including building consultancy, building engineering, cost consultancy, project management and design + build to property owners, developers and occupiers. He will be based at the firm's Scottish regional hub office in Edinburgh.

Nic Wilkinson, Head of Project & Development Services UK, Cushman & Wakefield, said: "Trevor knows the public sector inside out and has more than 30 years of consultancy experience for our clients to draw on. As a firm, we have a long track record of partnering successfully with the public sector and this is increasing within our PDS business. We have identified more we can do, and Trevor will drive this activity and further develop our offer with his specialist expertise in key areas for public sector organisations such as aligning with the zero carbon agenda and delivering our services through innovation."

Cushman & Wakefield delivers real estate services to government departments including the Ministry of Justice, Department for Work & Pensions, HM Revenue & Customs and numerous local authorities, NHS trusts and educational institutions. The firm was recently reappointed to the Crown Commercial Service's Estates Professional Services framework which enables public sector organisations to access real estate advice, guidance and associated services.

Trevor Stone, Head of Public Sector Project & Development Services at Cushman & Wakefield, said: "I'm excited to be joining a firm with real momentum. The team is already delivering some outstanding work within the public sector and I look forward to bringing my extensive experience and knowledge of the sector to build on this success and deliver even greater value to our clients."

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 03:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 838 M - -
Net income 2021 165 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 070 M 4 070 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 60,4%
Managers and Directors
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester Global President & Executive Vice President
Neil O. Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC22.93%4 068
CBRE GROUP, INC.61.40%33 202
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-37.12%24 596
KE HOLDINGS INC.-68.05%23 413
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED73.75%13 070
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION39.94%8 652