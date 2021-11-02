Cushman & Wakefield Appoints Head of Public Sector Project & Development Services

Cushman & Wakefield has appointed former AECOM Director Trevor Stone to lead its UK Project & Development Services (PDS) team's activity with public sector clients.

Stone spent more than 14 years at global infrastructure consulting firm AECOM where he was a Director and Scotland Regional Lead for its Buildings and Places team. Prior to that he spent 18 years at asset management and construction consultancy Currie & Brown, where he led the Public Private Partnerships and Banking Advisory team.

Joining Cushman & Wakefield with a nationwide remit, Stone will be responsible for driving growth in public sector engagement within the PDS team, which provides services including building consultancy, building engineering, cost consultancy, project management and design + build to property owners, developers and occupiers. He will be based at the firm's Scottish regional hub office in Edinburgh.

Nic Wilkinson, Head of Project & Development Services UK, Cushman & Wakefield, said: "Trevor knows the public sector inside out and has more than 30 years of consultancy experience for our clients to draw on. As a firm, we have a long track record of partnering successfully with the public sector and this is increasing within our PDS business. We have identified more we can do, and Trevor will drive this activity and further develop our offer with his specialist expertise in key areas for public sector organisations such as aligning with the zero carbon agenda and delivering our services through innovation."

Cushman & Wakefield delivers real estate services to government departments including the Ministry of Justice, Department for Work & Pensions, HM Revenue & Customs and numerous local authorities, NHS trusts and educational institutions. The firm was recently reappointed to the Crown Commercial Service's Estates Professional Services framework which enables public sector organisations to access real estate advice, guidance and associated services.

Trevor Stone, Head of Public Sector Project & Development Services at Cushman & Wakefield, said: "I'm excited to be joining a firm with real momentum. The team is already delivering some outstanding work within the public sector and I look forward to bringing my extensive experience and knowledge of the sector to build on this success and deliver even greater value to our clients."

