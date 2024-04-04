Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Francisco as the company’s first chief sustainability officer (CSO). In this new role, Francisco will report to the company’s chief investment & strategy officer.

“This new CSO role reflects the firm’s commitment to advancing sustainability not only for our own operations but also through the strategic advice and services we provide our clients,” said Cushman & Wakefield’s Chief Investment & Strategy Officer Nathaniel Robinson. “We believe sustainability is a business imperative for the commercial real estate industry. The appointment is a significant step in our ongoing journey toward a more sustainable and resilient future for all.”

Francisco joined Cushman & Wakefield in 2022 as the global head of sustainability for the firm’s occupier services business. As CSO, Francisco will develop and implement comprehensive firmwide sustainability strategies and goals, embed best practices across all business units, integrate sustainability into the company’s core services, and establish metrics to measure progress and ensure impactful results in collaboration with business partners across the firm.

“As a leading global commercial real estate firm, Cushman & Wakefield has a responsibility to help create a more sustainable future for our firm and our clients,” said Francisco. “Our clients depend on us to help them achieve their ambitious environmental, social and governance goals that will positively impact future generations.”

Francisco is a proven leader with more than 20 years of experience in sustainability. Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, Francisco was head of sustainability at Arcadis U.S., where she led their regional sustainability program and environmental, health, safety, and sustainability advisory practice. Her experience also includes leading the renewable energy and climate consulting team at 3Degrees and multidisciplinary teams in the design and execution of clean energy programs at Pacific Gas & Electric. She has successfully designed and implemented sustainability strategies for global organizations and led business strategy, program and portfolio management, and operations improvement in both consulting and corporate roles.

Cushman & Wakefield views sustainability as a key priority for the business and its clients around the world. The firm offers a unique suite of integrated service offerings, including sustainable leasing, net zero project management and delivery, and sustainable operations for property and facility management to help its clients reduce operational costs, create healthier and more productive work environments, and add value to real estate assets.

Leveraging a deep understanding of the needs, priorities and expectations of its real estate occupier, owner and investor clients, Cushman & Wakefield also advises on and delivers value-add sustainability consulting services across a range of disciplines. Some examples include:

Bespoke real estate sustainability strategies

ESG compliance programs

Carbon accounting

Climate risk scenario analysis, scores and assessments

Energy, water and waste audits and efficiency plans

Building benchmarking and score optimization

ESG reporting and disclosures

Net zero audits, strategies and roadmaps

