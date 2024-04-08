Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, today announced Luke Herbert has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Global Treasurer. Herbert will be based in New York City, reporting to the firm’s Chief Financial Officer, Neil Johnston.

“I am thrilled to welcome Luke to Cushman & Wakefield as our new Global Treasurer. Luke brings a wealth of experience to the role, and I am confident his expertise will be instrumental in driving our financial strategy forward and ensuring our firm’s continued success,” said Cushman & Wakefield CFO, Neil Johnston.

Herbert joins Cushman & Wakefield from GXO Logistics, where he served as Vice President, Assistant Treasurer, responsible for cash management, liquidity planning, capital structure strategy and financial risk management globally. Prior to GXO Logistics, Luke was Senior Director, Capital Markets and Corporate Finance at International Game Technology, and Director, Global Debt Capital Markets (Investment Banking Division) at Barclays.

Herbert holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

