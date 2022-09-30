Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cushman & Wakefield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
11.45 USD   +2.60%
09/30Cushman & Wakefield : Appoints Vivek Dahiya as Head of Data Centre Advisory Team, Asia Pacific
PU
09/23Cushman & Wakefield Plc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
09/23Cushman & Wakefield plc announces an Equity Buyback for $300 million worth of its shares.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cushman & Wakefield : Appoints Vivek Dahiya as Head of Data Centre Advisory Team, Asia Pacific

09/30/2022 | 08:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cushman & Wakefield is pleased to announce the appointment of Vivek Dahiya as Head of Data Centre Advisory Team, Asia Pacific, effective immediately.

Vivek has been a key member of Cushman & Wakefield's Asia Pacific Data Centre Advisory Team (DCAT) since it was established in 2019 and has been the Managing Director and India Lead since January 2021. In his new role, Vivek will lead DCAT across the region and be responsible for the day-to-day operations and coordination of data centre clients. Based in Gurgaon, he will continue to lead India's data centre team in addition to the expanded regional role.

Todd Olson, Executive Sponsor of the Asia Pacific Data Centre Advisory Team said: "Vivek's established expertise in the data centre space is well-recognized both within India and increasingly across the region, where he has worked on transactions for some of the biggest players in the industry. We are delighted to formalize his appointment as Head of Data Centre Advisory Team for Asia Pacific." He said Vivek has a strong track record in the data centre space in Asia Pacific, having advised cloud majors, colocation firms and enterprises on their data centre requirements, including their expansion and investment plans in the region.

Vivek Dahiya said: "Data centres are increasingly attracting the attention of investors looking for exposure to this growing asset class. At the same time, the demand for co-location from our corporate clients is driving strong growth in our leasing and transactions business. It is an exciting time to be taking on this role across multiple geographies." Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region by population and by GDP and is also home to the world's largest e-commerce market - factors underpinning the expectation that the region will become the world's largest data centre market over the next decade.

"Both established and emerging markets will continue to see large-scale requirements for capacity and I am looking forward to working alongside Todd as we continue to scale Cushman & Wakefield's regional data service offering accordingly," Vivek said.

Vivek has over 20 years' experience in commercial real estate and is a prominent industry speaker and regular media commentator. He has worked in both advisory and transaction management roles and has managed key enterprise relationships, formulating and executing real estate strategies across all asset classes throughout South Asia. He was a founding member of both the Delhi and Mumbai offices prior to Cushman & Wakefield's merger with DTZ in 2015.

Vivek is a graduate from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi and holds an MBA in Finance from IMT Ghaziabad.

About the Asia Pacific Data Centre Advisory Team
Cushman & Wakefield's Asia Pacific Data Centre Advisory Team is a multi-disciplinary team comprising data centre, capital markets, project development and leasing specialists operating in both primary and secondary markets across the region. It provides whole-of-life data centre solutions to clients including enterprise users, colocation providers, hyperscalers and sector investors/developers.

More information on Cushman & Wakefield's Data Centre Advisory Team External Link
2022 Global Data Centre Market Comparison

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2022 00:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
09/30Cushman & Wakefield : Appoints Vivek Dahiya as Head of Data Centre Advisory Team, Asia Pac..
PU
09/23Cushman & Wakefield Plc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
09/23Cushman & Wakefield plc announces an Equity Buyback for $300 million worth of its share..
CI
09/23Cushman & Wakefield Named World's Best Real Estate Advisor and Consultant by Euromoney ..
BU
09/21UBS Adjusts Cushman & Wakefield Price Target to $24 From $26, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/21Cushman & Wakefield plc authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
09/07Cushman & Wakefield's Chief Accounting Officer Len Texter Resigns
MT
09/07Cushman & Wakefield Plc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/07Cushman & Wakefield plc Announces Executive Changes, Effective September 30, 2022
CI
09/06Finacity and ING Belgium NV Facilitate Increase of Accounts Receivable Securitization P..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 135 M - -
Net income 2022 371 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 584 M 2 584 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,45 $
Average target price 22,44 $
Spread / Average Target 96,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Forrester Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle M. MacKay Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Andrew McDonald Co-President
Neil O. Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brett W. White Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-48.52%2 519
CBRE GROUP, INC.-37.78%21 308
KE HOLDINGS INC.-12.92%20 507
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED1.76%12 080
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-43.91%7 122
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-52.97%7 048