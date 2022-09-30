Cushman & Wakefield : Appoints Vivek Dahiya as Head of Data Centre Advisory Team, Asia Pacific

Cushman & Wakefield is pleased to announce the appointment of Vivek Dahiya as Head of Data Centre Advisory Team, Asia Pacific, effective immediately.

Vivek has been a key member of Cushman & Wakefield's Asia Pacific Data Centre Advisory Team (DCAT) since it was established in 2019 and has been the Managing Director and India Lead since January 2021. In his new role, Vivek will lead DCAT across the region and be responsible for the day-to-day operations and coordination of data centre clients. Based in Gurgaon, he will continue to lead India's data centre team in addition to the expanded regional role.

Todd Olson, Executive Sponsor of the Asia Pacific Data Centre Advisory Team said: "Vivek's established expertise in the data centre space is well-recognized both within India and increasingly across the region, where he has worked on transactions for some of the biggest players in the industry. We are delighted to formalize his appointment as Head of Data Centre Advisory Team for Asia Pacific." He said Vivek has a strong track record in the data centre space in Asia Pacific, having advised cloud majors, colocation firms and enterprises on their data centre requirements, including their expansion and investment plans in the region.

Vivek Dahiya said: "Data centres are increasingly attracting the attention of investors looking for exposure to this growing asset class. At the same time, the demand for co-location from our corporate clients is driving strong growth in our leasing and transactions business. It is an exciting time to be taking on this role across multiple geographies." Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region by population and by GDP and is also home to the world's largest e-commerce market - factors underpinning the expectation that the region will become the world's largest data centre market over the next decade.

"Both established and emerging markets will continue to see large-scale requirements for capacity and I am looking forward to working alongside Todd as we continue to scale Cushman & Wakefield's regional data service offering accordingly," Vivek said.

Vivek has over 20 years' experience in commercial real estate and is a prominent industry speaker and regular media commentator. He has worked in both advisory and transaction management roles and has managed key enterprise relationships, formulating and executing real estate strategies across all asset classes throughout South Asia. He was a founding member of both the Delhi and Mumbai offices prior to Cushman & Wakefield's merger with DTZ in 2015.

Vivek is a graduate from School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi and holds an MBA in Finance from IMT Ghaziabad.





About the Asia Pacific Data Centre Advisory Team

Cushman & Wakefield's Asia Pacific Data Centre Advisory Team is a multi-disciplinary team comprising data centre, capital markets, project development and leasing specialists operating in both primary and secondary markets across the region. It provides whole-of-life data centre solutions to clients including enterprise users, colocation providers, hyperscalers and sector investors/developers.

