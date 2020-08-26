Cushman & Wakefield : Brokers Two Leases with Diagnostics Companies Totaling Over 100,000 SF in San Diego

GenMark Diagnostics and COPAN Diagnostics Fill Two Class A Buildings in San Diego

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) recently announced the firm has brokered two leases comprising over 100,000 square feet (sf) of new occupancy at the NorthPointe and Carlsbad Crossroads projects in Carlsbad (San Diego), California. The tenants are GenMark Diagnostics, a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, and COPAN Diagnostics Inc., the leading supplier of bacteriology swabs, viral transport media, VTM, and molecular transport systems in the world. Both companies are expanding their local real estate footprints.

Carlsbad-headquartered GenMark Diagnostics leased a 73,057-sf freestanding building known as NorthPointe located at 6221 El Camino Real. The Class A facility is owned by LINK Industrial. Cushman & Wakefield’s Aric Starck and Dennis Visser represented the owner in the transaction. NorthPointe consists of a Class A corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility positioned along a major thoroughfare, offering great visibility, accessibility and easy access to variety of amenities.

COPAN Diagnostics (which stands for COllection and Preservation for Analysis) leased a 38,800-sf freestanding building known as Carlsbad Crossroads located at 2728 Loker Avenue West. The Class A property is owned by HG Fenton. Cushman & Wakefield’s Aric Starck, Dennis Visser, Weston Yahn and Melanie Haynes represented both owner and tenant in the transaction. Carlsbad Crossroads represents a premier R&D / flex / manufacturing facility on an elevated lot with ocean views, outdoor amenity space, and walking distance to amenities.

“Carlsbad is a highly sought-after coastal location for both occupiers and therefore investors and developers, especially for modern, high quality product,” said Starck, Vice Chairman. “Both of these facilities are extremely attractive work environments that provide access to either on-site or walkable amenities, and are surrounded by numerous corporate neighbors.”

