Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cushman & Wakefield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cushman & Wakefield : Dublin Industrial & Logistics Market Q3 2021

11/18/2021 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dublin Industrial & Logistics Market Q3 2021 Brendan Smyth • 17/11/2021

Availability and development activity are key focuses for the Dublin industrial market at present, as demand surges and supply remains limited. However, 2021 to date has proven an interesting period both from a standing stock perspective and the potential new space coming on stream.

Availability levels within the Dublin industrial & logistics market have grown increasingly tight in recent years. Just 258,625 sq m was available in the market as of the end of September 2021. This reflects an annual decrease of over 20% while a staggering 52% decrease from the same period five years previous.


READ THE Q3 2021 Report Download

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 18:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
01:43pCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Dublin Industrial & Logistics Market Q3 2021
PU
09:34aCushman & Wakefield Arranges $67M Multifamily Sale on Behalf of ApexOne Investment Part..
BU
11/17CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Norway Real Estate Market View
PU
11/17CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Romania Real Estate Market View
PU
11/17CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/16CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Georgia Real Estate Market View
PU
11/16COP26 GLASGOW CLIMATE SUMMIT : Implications for Real Estate
PU
11/15PODCAST : Driving the right CRE decisions with the right data
PU
11/15CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : How are retail tenants doing today?
PU
11/15CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 159 M - -
Net income 2021 218 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 018 M 4 018 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 17,98 $
Average target price 25,41 $
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester Global President & Executive Vice President
Neil O. Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Nathaniel Robinson Chief Investment Officer & EVP-Strategic Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC21.24%4 018
CBRE GROUP, INC.60.32%32 979
KE HOLDINGS INC.-63.75%26 569
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-55.77%15 349
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED79.25%13 171
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION38.67%8 423