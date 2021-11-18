Cushman & Wakefield : Dublin Industrial & Logistics Market Q3 2021

Availability and development activity are key focuses for the Dublin industrial market at present, as demand surges and supply remains limited. However, 2021 to date has proven an interesting period both from a standing stock perspective and the potential new space coming on stream.

Availability levels within the Dublin industrial & logistics market have grown increasingly tight in recent years. Just 258,625 sq m was available in the market as of the end of September 2021. This reflects an annual decrease of over 20% while a staggering 52% decrease from the same period five years previous.