  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cushman & Wakefield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cushman & Wakefield : Hospitality & Gaming U.S. Lodging Industry Overview

08/31/2021 | 01:42am EDT
Hospitality & Gaming U.S. Lodging Industry Overview Elaine Sahlins • 8/30/2021

The first half of 2021 brought more than a year of impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and a roller coaster of hotel activity. The roll-out of vaccinations in the first quarter of 2021 spurred hotel demand at a level beyond forecasters' expectations. Leisure drive-to travelers continue to be the primary users of hotels, and while construction and infrastructure crews have returned to economy and midscale hotels, the road warrior corporate business traveler has not yet returned in any significant numbers.

Corporate travel policies remained constrained, although some conventions and trade shows were held in major urban venues with lower attendances. Overall, hotel occupancies more than doubled for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2020 as 1.7 million more guests stayed in hotels each night.

Download the report to read more.

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 05:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 799 M - -
Net income 2021 168 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 064 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 070 M 4 070 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 60,3%
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,23 $
Average target price 21,56 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester Global President & Executive Vice President
Neil O. Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC22.93%4 070
CBRE GROUP, INC.53.09%31 596
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-29.40%24 359
KE HOLDINGS INC.-70.02%21 972
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED65.07%12 315
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION35.08%8 113