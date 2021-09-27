Cushman & Wakefield : Jason D'Orlando Joins as Americas PDS Life & Technology Science Lead

Twenty-year industry veteran joins from Turner & Townsend Taurus.

September 27, 2021 - Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has added industry leader Jason D'Orlando to its Americas Life Sciencesteam as Sr. Managing Director, supporting Project and Development Services (PDS)throughout the Americas.

Based in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, D'Orlando's expertise in delivering client solutions across the full spectrum of the life sciences sector, from R&D to full scale manufacturing, expands the firm's existing practice in this area to an even wider range of organizations and applications.

"Expert talent is the key to ensure our clients reach their goals in highly technical projects. Jason's hands-on experience building successful teams and complex multi-year programs customized to each individual clients' needs, elevates our services within the Life and Technology Sciences community, and expands our leadership platform with industry leading expertise," said Brian Ungles, Leader of the firm's America's PDS team. "Our clients will immediately benefit from Jason's deep understanding of the industry and its unique challenges, resulting in best-in-class solutions for our clients."

D'Orlando joins the firm from Turner & Townsend Taurus. His career portfolio of experience showcases strategic and programmatic consulting of more than $5 billion worth of projects, with specific expertise in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. He is an executive strategist skilled at transforming strategic plans into workable solutions and is focused on building deep relationships and outstanding outcomes for his clients.

"Cushman & Wakefield is at the forefront of the commercial real estate industry, and I couldn't be more excited to be joining the firm where I know I can immediately leverage its global platform to offer clients true transformational value," said D'Orlando. "As the sector continues to see stellar growth, transformation and globalization, more than ever clients require the strategic partnership and expert advice that Cushman & Wakefield offers."

D'Orlando has a BS in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Northeastern University and an MBA from the Isenberg School of Management from UMass Amherst.