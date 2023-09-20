Atlas offers self-service, interactive mapping capabilities for the firm's clients globally

Chicago, September 20, 2023 - Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) has launched its latest proprietary technology solution, built for brokerage professionals; Atlas is a self-service, interactive mapping program that enhances data visualization and provides smart market intelligence for clients.

"More so now than ever our clients expect us to advise on and communicate information seamlessly to drive their decision-making. Atlas is a tool that provides relevant data in an easily digestible interface that helps us to deliver solutions to our clients," said Sal Companieh, Chief Digital & Information Officer.

Atlas is an intuitive, self-service application that allows any Cushman & Wakefield employee to create highly customizable and easily shareable interactive maps. Advisory professionals can tailor the interactive visuals to unique client needs by merging propriety data with key market data such as drivetime, points of interest or transportation layers. Maps can be shared through web links with clients, prospects or other Cushman & Wakefield employees to bring their portfolio to life.

Cushman & Wakefield's Atlas provides

clients with unique views of potential

property sites, including adjoining

businesses and features.

Cushman & Wakefield's Atlas allows for

the use of 3D mapping and labelling of

key neighborhood features and points of interest.



"Every day our professionals are working on solving our clients' evolving real estate needs, which requires the aggregation of proprietary client and market data. With Atlas we are now equipping our professionals with a self-service platform that not only visualizes this data set in a meaningful way but leverages their expertise to elevate and connect the data sets at hand," said Companieh. "Our professionals are now equipped with an intuitive and highly functional solution to build and populate maps with timely and relevant information for our clients virtually anywhere in the world."



Atlas is a proprietary application developed in-house by Cushman & Wakefield's global enterprise GIS team, GIS Technologies.