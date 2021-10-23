Cushman & Wakefield : Makes Four Senior Appointments in EMEA Integrated Portfolio Management Team

Cushman & Wakefield has made four senior EMEA appointments within its Global Occupier Services (GOS) business, which delivers outsourced real estate solutions to help companies and institutions achieve their strategic goals.

The four appointments - three promotions and an external hire - are within the Integrated Portfolio Management (IPM) team supporting occupiers across their real estate portfolio. Services include strategic property advice to attract new talent, collecting and analysing property data around occupancy costs, and managing the leasing, acquisition and disposition of properties.

Dr Michael Thiele is promoted to Head of Continental Europe, GOS, with an expanded remit to oversee all corporate activities and services delivered by GOS in Continental Europe outside the UK & Ireland. He previously had responsibility for GOS in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Dr Thiele, who joined Cushman & Wakefield in 2006, has more than 25 years' experience in corporate real estate.

Laurence Girod has been promoted to a newly-created role of Head of Enterprise IPM Solutions EMEA, GOS. She will lead IPM business development strategy, and will work closely with GOS's EMEA leadership to develop the next generation of innovative services to support its clients. Girod has been at Cushman & Wakefield since 2018, having joined to develop its occupier services platform in France.

Cedric Larnaudie, Partner, replaces Girod as Head of GOS France and will continue to grow and oversee service delivery for the firm's corporate clients managed by France.

GOS in France has also welcomed Jean Baptiste Flanc as a Partner. Flanc, who holds an MBA, previously worked for Nestlé for eight years with spells in Switzerland, Los Angeles and Singapore as Real Estate Portfolio and Transaction Manager. He also worked for CBRE in Hong Kong.

Richard Middleton, Head of GOS EMEA, said: "Our IPM business continues to go from strength-to-strength as clients place increased emphasis on optimising their property portfolios, whether that is to better engage their workforce or to reduce operational cost. Congratulations to Michael, Laurence, Cedric and Jean Baptiste on their new roles - each has a critical role to play in ensuring we continue to deliver the market-leading occupier advice and insight our clients expect."