Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cushman & Wakefield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cushman & Wakefield : Makes Four Senior Appointments in EMEA Integrated Portfolio Management Team

10/23/2021 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cushman & Wakefield has made four senior EMEA appointments within its Global Occupier Services (GOS) business, which delivers outsourced real estate solutions to help companies and institutions achieve their strategic goals.

The four appointments - three promotions and an external hire - are within the Integrated Portfolio Management (IPM) team supporting occupiers across their real estate portfolio. Services include strategic property advice to attract new talent, collecting and analysing property data around occupancy costs, and managing the leasing, acquisition and disposition of properties.

Dr Michael Thiele is promoted to Head of Continental Europe, GOS, with an expanded remit to oversee all corporate activities and services delivered by GOS in Continental Europe outside the UK & Ireland. He previously had responsibility for GOS in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Dr Thiele, who joined Cushman & Wakefield in 2006, has more than 25 years' experience in corporate real estate.

Laurence Girod has been promoted to a newly-created role of Head of Enterprise IPM Solutions EMEA, GOS. She will lead IPM business development strategy, and will work closely with GOS's EMEA leadership to develop the next generation of innovative services to support its clients. Girod has been at Cushman & Wakefield since 2018, having joined to develop its occupier services platform in France.

Cedric Larnaudie, Partner, replaces Girod as Head of GOS France and will continue to grow and oversee service delivery for the firm's corporate clients managed by France.

GOS in France has also welcomed Jean Baptiste Flanc as a Partner. Flanc, who holds an MBA, previously worked for Nestlé for eight years with spells in Switzerland, Los Angeles and Singapore as Real Estate Portfolio and Transaction Manager. He also worked for CBRE in Hong Kong.

Richard Middleton, Head of GOS EMEA, said: "Our IPM business continues to go from strength-to-strength as clients place increased emphasis on optimising their property portfolios, whether that is to better engage their workforce or to reduce operational cost. Congratulations to Michael, Laurence, Cedric and Jean Baptiste on their new roles - each has a critical role to play in ensuring we continue to deliver the market-leading occupier advice and insight our clients expect."

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 06:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
02:34aCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Makes Four Senior Appointments in EMEA Integrated Portfolio Manageme..
PU
10/21PODCAST : Purpose Driven Business
PU
10/20CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : 2021 Top Cities for ENERGY STAR Certified Buildings
PU
10/20CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : to Invest $500 Million in Real Estate Advisory Services Joint Ventur..
MT
10/20CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Enters into Strategic Joint Venture with Greystone's Leading Multifa..
BU
10/20CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
10/20CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements..
AQ
10/20CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Romania Real Estate Market View
PU
10/20CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : appoints Mari Kumagai as Head of Research & Consulting in Japan
PU
10/20CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Appoints Head of Benelux Hotel Transactions
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 838 M - -
Net income 2021 165 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 152 M 4 152 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,60 $
Average target price 24,03 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester Global President & Executive Vice President
Neil O. Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC25.42%4 152
CBRE GROUP, INC.63.19%33 679
KE HOLDINGS INC.-59.28%29 844
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-31.09%23 422
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED71.41%12 924
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION42.21%8 805