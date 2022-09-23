Advanced search
    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
09/23/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
12.14 USD   -3.69%
03:01pCushman & Wakefield Named World's Best Real Estate Advisor and Consultant by Euromoney for Fifth Consecutive Year
BU
09/21UBS Adjusts Cushman & Wakefield Price Target to $24 From $26, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/07Cushman & Wakefield's Chief Accounting Officer Len Texter Resigns
MT
Cushman & Wakefield Named World's Best Real Estate Advisor and Consultant by Euromoney for Fifth Consecutive Year

09/23/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has been named the world’s best commercial real estate advisor and consultant overall for the fifth consecutive year by Euromoney’s 2022 Real Estate Survey. Globally, Cushman & Wakefield also was recognized as the best advisor and consultant in the Research and Property Valuation categories for the fifth consecutive year.

“Cushman & Wakefield is proud to again be recognized by Euromoney for the value we deliver to our stakeholders,” said Cushman & Wakefield CEO John Forrester. “Our people are deeply committed to providing best-in-class service to our clients, real estate owners and occupiers, each with unique needs and goals. Through our scale, innovation and collaboration, Cushman & Wakefield’s advisors and consultants are enabling clients across 60 countries to effectively navigate shifts related to the economy, property values, ESG and more.”

In total, Cushman & Wakefield was recognized as a winner or runner up in 25 regions and countries in Euromoney’s 2022 Real Estate Survey. The survey ranked the firm as best consultant and advisor overall in Central and Eastern Europe & the Baltics, Latin America and North America regions, as well as in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Hong Kong China, India, Japan, the Philippines, Serbia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Euromoney’s 18th annual Real Estate Survey recognizes the leading providers of real estate products and services. The survey canvasses the opinions of the leading firms involved in the real estate sector worldwide on which firms they believe have been the best providers of real estate products and services in their market during the past 12 months. Advisors, developers, investment managers, banks and corporate end users of real estate were all invited to take part. The full results are published here.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 135 M - -
Net income 2022 371 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 844 M 2 844 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Cushman & Wakefield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 12,60 $
Average target price 22,44 $
Spread / Average Target 78,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Forrester Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle M. MacKay Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Andrew McDonald Co-President
Neil O. Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brett W. White Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-43.35%2 844
CBRE GROUP, INC.-33.46%22 694
KE HOLDINGS INC.-16.70%21 152
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED5.87%13 148
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-42.11%7 471
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-50.92%7 340