Cushman & Wakefield Named World's Best Real Estate Advisor and Consultant by Euromoney for Fifth Consecutive Year

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has been named the world’s best commercial real estate advisor and consultant overall for the fifth consecutive year by Euromoney’s 2022 Real Estate Survey. Globally, Cushman & Wakefield also was recognized as the best advisor and consultant in the Research and Property Valuation categories for the fifth consecutive year.

“Cushman & Wakefield is proud to again be recognized by Euromoney for the value we deliver to our stakeholders,” said Cushman & Wakefield CEO John Forrester. “Our people are deeply committed to providing best-in-class service to our clients, real estate owners and occupiers, each with unique needs and goals. Through our scale, innovation and collaboration, Cushman & Wakefield’s advisors and consultants are enabling clients across 60 countries to effectively navigate shifts related to the economy, property values, ESG and more.”

In total, Cushman & Wakefield was recognized as a winner or runner up in 25 regions and countries in Euromoney’s 2022 Real Estate Survey. The survey ranked the firm as best consultant and advisor overall in Central and Eastern Europe & the Baltics, Latin America and North America regions, as well as in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, Hong Kong China, India, Japan, the Philippines, Serbia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Euromoney’s 18th annual Real Estate Survey recognizes the leading providers of real estate products and services. The survey canvasses the opinions of the leading firms involved in the real estate sector worldwide on which firms they believe have been the best providers of real estate products and services in their market during the past 12 months. Advisors, developers, investment managers, banks and corporate end users of real estate were all invited to take part. The full results are published here.

