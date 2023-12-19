Official CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC press release

Veteran EDSF executive a consistent Top Producer with more than $80B in transaction volume across the globe during 20-year career

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced the firm has appointed Executive Vice Chair Rob Rubano as the firm’s Head of Equity, Debt & Structured Finance (EDSF) for the Americas. Rubano will work together with the firm’s Executive Leadership to drive consistency and quality in client delivery and engagement, further technology enhancements to promote data driven insights and transparency, and contribute to the growth, scalability, and operational effectiveness of its EDSF platform.

Rubano is based in Los Angeles and reports to Dan Broderick, Cushman & Wakefield’s President, Americas Advisory and Matt Chatham, Cushman & Wakefield’s Regional President for the West Region.

“Rob is a demonstrated leader in the capital markets space and has extensive experience working in various parts of the capital stack, including first mortgages, B-notes, mezzanine financings and preferred equity. His market-leading experience, expertise and high production make him the ideal executive to fill this role,” said Dan Broderick.

“As our organization’s transformation journey continues and we evolve to optimize the ways in which we drive impact for our clients. Rob’s diligence and proactivity in advising clients through market cycles and varying interest rate environments makes him a trusted advisor in this dynamic space,” added Matt Chatham, the firm’s Regional President for the West Region, added Matt Chatham.

During his nearly 20-year career, Rubano has closed more than $80 billion in transaction volume, and in 2022 alone he completed over 60 financings across the U.S. with a loan volume of more than $8.5 billion. His expertise spans various markets and industries, and his deep knowledge of the space has contributed to his standing as one of Cushman & Wakefield’s top producing capital markets brokers in 2021 and 2022.

“Cushman & Wakefield offers top talent in equity and debt financing across the Americas, and worldwide, and I consider it a privilege to step into this leadership role,” expressed Rob Rubano. “Despite the current interest rate environment, there are still many opportunities in the EDSF sector near- and long-term and so it’s more critical than ever that borrowers work with adept experts to attain their objectives. I look forward to the path ahead and am eager to further strengthen and expand our financing business and deliver tailored solutions and performance success for our clients.”

Due to his success, Rubano was recently featured among Commercial Observer’s national Top 20 Power Finance professionals in 2023 and is consistently recognized among the Los Angeles Business Journal’s LA500 list of most influential business leaders in the Los Angeles region. He is an influencer and thought leader in the real estate industry, and an active member of a variety of community organizations.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

