Cushman & Wakefield Promotes Marla Maloney to President, Americas Services and Dan Broderick to President, Americas Advisory

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, announced Marla Maloney has been promoted to President, Americas Services, and Dan Broderick has been promoted to President, Americas Advisory, effective August 1, 2022. In their new roles, Maloney and Broderick will continue to report to the firm’s President, Andrew McDonald. Maloney also will continue to serve on, and Broderick will join, the firm’s Global Management Team (GMT).

“Marla and Dan’s leadership has been instrumental to Cushman & Wakefield’s growth in the Americas. As the firm builds on this momentum, their increased focus on growth planning, client service, talent development and performance management will further the value delivered to our people and to our clients,” said McDonald.

As President, Americas Services, Maloney will oversee Asset Services, Valuation & Advisory, and Project & Development Services in North and South America.

Maloney previously served as President of Americas Asset Services, where she drove consistent improvement to the service line’s operating platform and best-in-class service delivery. In that role, she led the Asset Services business through the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the firm’s people and clients. She was also critical in identifying business opportunities and creating a strategy to add Multifamily Asset Services to the service offering for the firm’s investor clients. Maloney has been with Cushman & Wakefield for more than 20 years and is a Certified Property Manager (CPM). She holds an MBA from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan University.

“In this expanded role, I look forward to working with our exceptional teams across these service lines to do even better by our people and clients. We will continue to build on great work that is already underway to drive consistency and results,” said Maloney.

As President, Americas Advisory, Broderick will oversee the delivery of brokerage services across all markets in North and South America.

Broderick previously served as President of the firm’s Americas West region, comprised of the Western U.S., Canada, and Latin America. He was also responsible for the National Industrial Practice. Prior to that, Broderick served in leadership positions at Cushman & Wakefield, including Regional Managing Principal of the Southwest Region. Broderick has been with Cushman & Wakefield for over 11 years, and prior to that he was an institutional capital markets broker. Broderick holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and psychology from Stanford University.

“I’m excited for the expanded role, to continue to be a part of shaping the transformation of Cushman & Wakefield and the commercial real estate industry. I will continue working with Cushman & Wakefield’s talented brokerage professionals to deliver exceptional value to our clients and help drive our firm’s strategic profitable growth, while working side-by-side with my long-term colleague and partner, Marla Maloney, to drive greater collaboration and connectivity across the firm’s divisions to best serve our clients with the highest quality and integrated services possible. I have a passion for our clients, for our people and for the communities we serve, and I look forward to codifying the ‘Cushman way’ of doing business across the Americas,” said Broderick.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006122/en/