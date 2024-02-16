Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Large Employers 2024. The annual award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“We’re proud to be recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers. We have a special culture at Cushman & Wakefield. Our people never settle; they’re always pushing forward for our clients,” said Michelle MacKay, Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to be among this prestigious list of companies and will continue striving for excellence while working hard to ensure this is a great place to work for all.”

America’s Best Large Employers were selected based on an independent survey of more than 170,000 U.S.-based employees from all industry sectors working for companies employing at least 5,000 people in the U.S. The survey topics included working hours, salary, opportunities for training and promotion, workload expectations, mental health benefits, and diversity within the management team. Participants were also asked if they would recommend their employer to others and were given the chance to rate other employers in their respective industries.

The full list of featured companies can be viewed on the Forbes website.

