Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cushman & Wakefield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cushman & Wakefield Releases Data Center Global Market Comparison Report

01/13/2022 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, released its 2022 Global Data Center Market Comparison, the third edition of this annual study which identifies and ranks the top data center markets globally and covers key emerging trends in the sector. For 2022, this report has been expanded to 55 global markets, including 1,333 data centers.

“The changes that began throughout 2020 with companies and government agencies alike moving to the cloud or determining their hybrid IT strategy became permanent during 2021,” said Kevin Imboden, Cushman & Wakefield’s Director of Research for the Data Center Advisory Group. “Major cloud service providers continue to battle for market share in large and small markets alike, with an ever-growing number of markets becoming hubs.”

The study shows that construction totals continue to grow globally, with 4.1 gigawatts (GW) currently underway in the markets covered, up from 2.9 GW in the previous study and 1.6 GW in the year before that. The largest clients continue to require larger builds, with 100 megawatt campuses becoming increasingly common.

Cushman & Wakefield assessed data center markets across the globe within 13 different categories, including fiber connectivity, market size, cloud availability, and more to determine the top overall markets as well as the top performers in each of the 13 categories.

Top 10 Data Center Markets

1. Northern Virginia

7. Phoenix

2. Silicon Valley*

8. Dallas

2. Singapore*

9. Sydney

4. Chicago*

10. Seattle*

4. Atlanta*

10. Portland*

6. Hong Kong

 

* Denotes a tie

10 Data Center Markets to Watch

1. Cape Town

6. Istanbul

2. Moscow

7. Hyderabad

3. Athens

8. Bangkok

4. Abu Dhabi

9. Auckland

5. Vienna

10. Mombasa

“Today, many of the hyperscalers that dominate cloud, network and internet services can enter a new or relatively immature market and simply begin a major build. This shift has led to increases in market size,” said Imboden.

Download the 2022 Global Data Center Market Comparison here.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
11:04aCushman & Wakefield Releases Data Center Global Market Comparison Report
BU
01/07Financial Stocks Ending Higher This Afternoon
MT
01/07Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Assets of North by Northwest Consulting
MT
01/07Cushman & Wakefield Expands Appraisal Platform in North Carolina through Asset Acquisit..
BU
01/05Financial Stocks Declining Ahead of Market Close
MT
01/05Financial Stocks Edging Higher Ahead of Fed Minutes
MT
01/05Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors' Central California, Id..
MT
01/05Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Operations of Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors Located i..
BU
01/05Cushman & Wakefield plc Acquires Operations of Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors Locat..
CI
01/05Cushman & Wakefield plc acquired Operations of Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 148 M - -
Net income 2021 214 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 925 M 4 925 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 22,04 $
Average target price 26,41 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Forrester Chief Executive Officer
Michelle M. MacKay Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Andrew McDonald Co-President
Neil O. Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brett W. White Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC-0.90%4 925
CBRE GROUP, INC.-1.87%34 924
KE HOLDINGS INC.13.22%27 129
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-9.21%14 502
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-2.56%13 245
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-12.74%7 618