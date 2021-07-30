Log in
    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
Cushman & Wakefield : Sale of the Watson & Crick Hill Park

07/30/2021
The Cushman & Wakefield Capital Markets team exclusively advised on the disposal of the Watson & Crick Hill park; an unrivalled science park located within the Louvain-la-Neuve Scientific Park in the south of Brussels.

Watson & Crick Hill hosts 6 buildings providing a variety of surfaces, including offices, laboratories, clean rooms and polyvalent spaces. The existing buildings offer a total area of roughly 23,000 sq m and the park has a further development opportunity of no less than 22,000 sq m. Unlike a traditional business park, the Louvain-la-Neuve Scientific Park selects and hosts primarily innovative companies - varying from start-ups to MNCs - that carry out activities relating to R&D, high-tech production or other scientific endeavours.

The park was originally the main production site of the Eli Lilly and was repositioned into a R&D park. Our Capital Markets team sold the asset in 2016 to a private investor who further developed the site and generated a true campus feeling thanks to convenient infrastructure, brand-new equipment and creating a greener environment. 5 years later, Cushman & Wakefield was again entrusted for the sale of this unique science park.

The global life sciences industry has been on the rise, growing more rapidly than ever over the past decade-well before the pandemic struck. In fact, its trajectory only accelerated throughout 2020 and into early 2021-with demand for its products surging and access to capital continuing to greatly expand in both periods. All of this capital and research driving growth of the life sciences industry is having a significant impact on commercial real estate across the country where this sector has taken root.

Meet the team
Michael Despiegelaere

Head of Capital Markets Office
Brussels, Belgium

+32 2 546 08 59

Download VCard

Nigel Beller

Junior Capital markets analyst
Brussels, Belgium

+32 2 510 08 05

Download VCard

FEATURED PRESS RELEASES
Newcomers 2021

At Cushman & Wakefield we proudly put our people at the centre of everything we do. Our goal is to attract, develop and retain the best talent from a diversity of backgrounds, experiences, thoughts, ideas and work styles.

09/06/2021

latest INSIGHTS
Insights • Logistics

The Belgian industrial and logistics market

Cushman & Wakefield's global team of research experts has produced a study on the logistics sector's performance and near- to medium-term outlook in its new report, 2021 Global Logistics Outlook, considering the increased spotlight shone on the sector since the COVID-19 pandemic.
03/06/2021
Insights • Office

The Brussels Office Districts

Some insights on the actual situation of the main office districts in Brussels as well as some previsions for future occupiers and investors on how these areas will perform in terms of leasing and investment.
08/04/2021
Insights • Economy

Belgium Real Estate Market View

A regular update on the commercial real estate market in Belgium.
Cédric Van Meerbeeck • 25/03/2021
Insights • Hospitality

Hospitality market in Belgium

Cushman & Wakefield Hospitality presents its 2020 performance recap for the Belgian hotel market, together with insights on the Benelux region from their new series of hotel market snapshots, the OperatorBeat.

04/03/2021
Insights • Workplace

The future of the office in Belgium

In this article, we examine what the future of the office will look like in a post COVID-19 world. We show you how office space will continue to add value to employees and employers in the future.
Sara Staels • 10/02/2021
Insights • Investment

The investment market in Belgium

Discover our regular update on commercial real estate investment in Belgium for office, retail, industrial and logistics.
Cédric Van Meerbeeck • 28/01/2021
MarketBeat • Insights

Belgium MarketBeat

Cushman & Wakefield MarketBeat reports analyse quarterly Belgium commercial property activity across office, retail and industrial real estate sectors including supply, demand and pricing trends at the market and submarket levels.
21/01/2021
Insights • Office

COVID-19 and the Belgian office market

Some updated insights on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Belgian office market.
Cédric Van Meerbeeck • 14/01/2021
Insights • Retail

The future of the Belgian retail market

Some updated insights on the Belgian retail market.
Cédric Van Meerbeeck • 20/07/2021
Insights • Logistics

E-commerce logistics in Belgium

The path of e-commerce logistics in Belgium has not been as straightforward as elsewhere. Nevertheless, 2020 and the unprecedented lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was the year Belgians well and truly discovered the potential of online retail. We use this opportunity to examine the story so far in logistics as well as what the future holds.
Shane O'Neill • 09/12/2020
Insights • Logistics

COVID-19 and the Belgian logistics market

In this series of articles, we analyse the impacts of COVID-19 on the Belgian logistics market and how it will shape the market in the future.
Shane O'Neill • 26/11/2020
Insights • Office

Liège, the deals expected to shape the market in 2020

In the concluding article of our three-part series on the Liège office market, we look at how Liège will demonstrate its resilience in the face of the COVID-19 in 2020.
Shane O'Neill • 10/04/2020

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield plc published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 09:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 365 M - -
Net income 2021 111 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 168 M 4 168 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,70 $
Average target price 21,39 $
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester Global President & Executive Vice President
Neil O. Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC26.10%4 168
CBRE GROUP, INC.52.36%31 437
KE HOLDINGS INC.-62.38%27 569
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-20.08%26 785
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED46.56%11 373
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED29.37%8 857