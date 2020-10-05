Log in
Cushman & Wakefield plc

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
Cushman & Wakefield : Secures NAB Facilities Management Contract Extension

10/05/2020

National Australia Bank (NAB) has renewed its national integrated facilities management services contract with Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) for an additional four years to 2024. Cushman & Wakefield’s Global Occupier Services business has managed NAB’s portfolio since initially securing the mandate in 1998.

Under the contract, Cushman & Wakefield will continue to provide an outsourced property management solution across NAB’s national portfolio of 880 sites, totaling a leasable area of more than 6.1 million square feet. NAB’s real estate portfolio locations include commercial offices, retail branches, and customer service centers.

As part of the integrated service delivery model, Cushman & Wakefield will provide facilities management and maintenance, workplace management at key commercial locations, property management and minor works. Cushman & Wakefield will also continue providing environmental sustainability services, finance management, procurement and help desk support.

Cushman & Wakefield has a team of 150 staff nationally that are directly involved in supporting NAB, with 50% of staff dedicated across 12 NAB sites.

“We are pleased to continue the strong relationship between NAB and Cushman & Wakefield that has developed over more than 20 years,” said James Patterson, Chief Executive of Australia and New Zealand, Cushman & Wakefield. “The renewed contract to manage one of Australia’s largest property portfolios is a testament to the deep knowledge we have of NAB’s requirements and the caliber of our team, many of who have been embedded in NAB’s operations for many years.”

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with Cushman & Wakefield,” said NAB’s Chief Property & Procurement Officer Steve Hrubala. “That relationship has been critical as we worked through how we responded to COVID-19 and reinforced the importance of experienced partners in a crisis. We look forward to continuing to work together as we plan for how we return to work across all our locations in Australia, and as we prepare to occupy new commercial buildings.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


