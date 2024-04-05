New initiative is convening leading companies and nonprofits with support from Google’s Community Grants Fund

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced today that the commercial real estate services firm will participate in the MIT Working Group on Generative AI and the Work of the Future. This initiative, led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), aims to explore the implications of generative AI on the future of work.

Generative AI tools have sparked widespread interest and debate regarding their potential to revolutionize various industries, from technology to customer service. MIT's working group seeks to address critical questions surrounding the integration of AI technologies into the workforce to discover how generative AI can lead to better jobs.

“As a company committed to innovation and advancing our industry, we recognize the importance of understanding and harnessing the potential of generative AI,” said Sal Companieh, Chief Digital & Information Officer. “Joining forces with MIT and other leading organizations in this working group allows us to contribute to the conversation while gaining valuable insights that will shape the future of our workforce."

The working group, comprised of 25 companies and nonprofits alongside MIT faculty and students, will gather original data on how teams are using generative AI tools and the impact these tools are having on workers. Organized at MIT’s Industrial Performance Center (IPC) and led by IPC Executive Director Ben Armstrong and MIT professors Julie Shah and Kate Kellogg, the working group recently released the first edition of its monthly newsletter, Generation AI, to share its early findings — and convened its first meeting of AI leads from a diverse cross-section of global companies.

Over the next two years, the working group will conduct research on early use cases of generative AI at leading companies worldwide, focusing on understanding how these technologies are used, ensuring responsible usage and examining workforce adaptation, with MIT graduate student Work of the Future Fellows collaborating for case study publication in 2024.

Additionally, the group will host virtual quarterly meetings and in-person summits to facilitate knowledge sharing among members, highlighting progress, challenges and best practices in utilizing generative AI tools.

Lastly, based on the group’s research findings and feedback, the working group will develop training resources for organizations working to prepare or retrain workers as they integrate generative AI tools into their teams.

Google.org is funding the working group’s research through its Community Grants Fund, in connection with its Digital Futures Project, an initiative that aims to bring together a range of voices to promote efforts to understand and address the opportunities and challenges of AI.

Cushman & Wakefield joins esteemed companies such as IBM and Liberty Mutual in this endeavor, demonstrating a collective commitment to embracing AI to shape the future of work.

For more information about MIT’s Working Group on Generative AI, click here.

