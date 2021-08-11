Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cushman & Wakefield plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWK   GB00BFZ4N465

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC

(CWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cushman & Wakefield :  & Wakefield Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares by Selling Shareholders

08/11/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) (“Cushman & Wakefield”) announced today the launch of a proposed underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 ordinary shares. All of the ordinary shares are being offered by existing shareholders and Cushman & Wakefield will not receive any of the proceeds from the offering. The underwriters will offer the shares from time to time for sale in negotiated transactions or otherwise, at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The last reported sales price of Cushman & Wakefield’s ordinary shares on August 11, 2021 was $19.04 per share. The selling shareholders include funds affiliated with TPG and PAG Asia Capital. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 ordinary shares from the selling shareholders.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint-bookrunning managers for the offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement relating to the ordinary shares to be sold in the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 12, 2019 and became effective upon filing. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, at (866) 803-9204 (toll free); or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cushman & Wakefield plc

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events, including whether or not the offering will be consummated. Such statements are also subject to a number of uncertainties and factors outside Cushman & Wakefield’s control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainty regarding and changes in global economic or market conditions and changes in government policies, laws, regulations and practices. Should any Cushman & Wakefield assumptions or these other uncertainties and factors materialize in ways that Cushman & Wakefield did not expect, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. While Cushman & Wakefield believes the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable under current circumstances, recipients should bear in mind that such assumptions are inherently uncertain. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or other information in this press release.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
05:46pCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD :  & Wakefield Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinar..
BU
08:06aCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Georgia Real Estate Market View
PU
08/10CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : UBS Lifts Cushman & Wakefield's Price Target to $26 From $..
MT
08/09CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : 5 Key Investment Questions About the Global Recovery Journ..
PU
08/09CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : WeWork Partner on Office Leasing Platform, Discussing $150..
MT
08/09STREET COLOR : Cushman & Wakefield and WeWork Form Exclusive Strategic Partnersh..
MT
08/09CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : WeWork and Cushman & Wakefield Form Exclusive Strategic Pa..
BU
08/09WeWork and Cushman & Wakefield Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Delive..
CI
08/09CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation ..
AQ
08/09CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Angela Sun to Join Cushman & Wakefield Board of Directors
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 925 M - -
Net income 2021 163 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 168 M 4 168 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Duration : Period :
Cushman & Wakefield plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,67 $
Average target price 21,61 $
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brett W. White Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Forrester Global President & Executive Vice President
Neil O. Johnston Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Adam L. Stanley Global Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michelle M. MacKay Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC25.89%4 168
CBRE GROUP, INC.53.56%31 691
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-25.33%25 423
KE HOLDINGS INC.-65.94%24 961
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED67.41%12 666
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-18.34%9 308