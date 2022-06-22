Log in
Cushman & Wakefield Welcomes Mia Mends as Chief Executive, C&W Services

06/22/2022 | 09:11am EDT
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has hired Mia Mends as the new Chief Executive of C&W Services, effective today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220621006152/en/

Mia Mends (Photo: Business Wire)

Mia Mends (Photo: Business Wire)

As Chief Executive, C&W Services, Mends will oversee operations across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, leading a business of nearly 13,000 people serving clients across a variety of industries. She will be part of Cushman & Wakefield’s global management team and is transitioning into the role as Paul Bedborough retires from the organization.

Mends joins C&W Services from Sodexo, where she held senior leadership roles for a decade, including serving as Sodexo’s Chief Administrative Officer of North America. She also served as CEO of Impact Ventures, which included leading SodexoMAGIC, a joint venture between Sodexo and Magic Johnson Enterprises, and was their Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Mia. She brings a depth of experience through her business leadership and is a force for change. I am confident she will lead our high-performing C&W Services team to continue driving strategic, profitable growth,” said Michelle MacKay, Cushman & Wakefield’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “We wish Paul happiness in his well-deserved retirement. He has been a tremendous leader at C&W Services, which was especially evident as he successfully navigated the business through the pandemic.”

“I’m excited to be joining an organization with a strong reputation for providing excellent services across a variety of industries, combining a great workforce and innovation,” Mends said. “I look forward to working with and leading a team of great people who will continue delivering exceptional outcomes for clients.”

Mends serves on the board of directors for the EMERGE Fellows program and on the Business Leadership Council at Wellesley College. She is also a corporate director at H&R Block and Limeade Inc.

Mends holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wellesley College.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
